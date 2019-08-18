Latest News Editor's Choice


Kambarami and Chigora found not guilty

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO Deputy Mayor Councillor Tinashe Kambarami and Ward Four Councillor Silas Chigora who were jointly accused of assaulting the Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, were on Tuesday discharged at the close of the State case.

Cllrs Kambarami and Chigora were alleged to have assaulted Mr Dube while serving him with a letter of suspension last month.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya acquitted the two councillors of assault charges following an application for discharge by their lawyer Mr Maqhawe Mpofu of Samp Mlaudzi and Partners.

More to follow.....

Source - chronicle

