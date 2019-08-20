News / National
BREAKING: Bomb scare in Bulawayo
20 Aug 2019 at 15:05hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe National Army Bomb disposal Squad and police were on Monday called to Bulawayo's Emganwini Island suburb after residents stumbled on a bomb.
Police had to clear the mob as residents jostled to catch a glimpse of the explosive.
Bulawayo Police have since confirmed the development.
More details to follow....
Source - chronicle