BREAKING: Bomb scare in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
20 Aug 2019 at 15:05hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe National Army Bomb disposal Squad and police were on Monday called to Bulawayo's Emganwini Island suburb after residents stumbled on a bomb.

Police had to clear the mob as residents jostled to catch a glimpse of the explosive.

Bulawayo Police have since confirmed the development.

More details to follow....

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days