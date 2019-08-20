Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Match fixing scandal rocks Zifa Southern Region

by Staff reporter
20 Aug 2019 at 15:06hrs | Views
A CHAMPIONSHIP chasing Zifa Southern Region Division One club has been caught in a match fixing scam after its runner was nabbed trying to bribe four players from a team they were suppose to play over the weekend.

The runner, a former player with now defunct Premiership club Railstars, was given US$100 to bribe the four players, a goalkeeper plus three defenders but the deal spectacularly fell after the targeted player who was to be the go between blew the whistle and alerted club officials who then set up a sting operation.

After interrogation, the former player confessed and revealed in affidavit form, who had sent him.

More to follow...

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chief Ndiweni sends a message to Zimbabweans

2 mins ago | 0 Views

EU ambassador criticises Mnangagwa for the third time in a week

1 hr ago | 620 Views

MDC' Amos Chibaya arrested

2 hrs ago | 664 Views

Details of the Tanzanian plot bared

3 hrs ago | 1450 Views

University lecturers to go on strike

3 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Kasukuwere set free

4 hrs ago | 1202 Views

SADC must sanction Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 987 Views

Vagrant hangs self on a tree

4 hrs ago | 794 Views

Peter Chingoka dies

4 hrs ago | 1599 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor blasts state sponsored abductions

5 hrs ago | 3136 Views

'Comedian Gonyeti had her clothes removed and tortured'

5 hrs ago | 2078 Views

MDC tug of war rages on

8 hrs ago | 3464 Views

MRP members summoned by police

8 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Man stabs wife 15 times, kills himself

9 hrs ago | 3537 Views

Peter Moyo receives new termination notice from Old Mutual

10 hrs ago | 2247 Views

'New GNU will address legitimacy deficit' argues Biti - he is still breathtakingly incompetent

11 hrs ago | 3298 Views

Repression and dialogue in Zimbabwe: twin strategies that aren't working

11 hrs ago | 668 Views

Mnangagwa scared of being eaten by protests: run Mnangagwa run!

11 hrs ago | 3355 Views

Interpol declines Zimbabwe requests to arrest former Mugabe ministers

11 hrs ago | 4931 Views

Chamisa's MDC is clearly unsuitable for government

12 hrs ago | 1668 Views

The party's over for Mugabe's boys

12 hrs ago | 6310 Views

Economic isolation is hindering Zimbabwe's transformation

12 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zimbabwe turns to nuclear enrichment, with help from Russia

12 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Mnangagwa, EU envoy in public spat

12 hrs ago | 2643 Views

Mupfumira seeks bail at Supreme Court

12 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Zanu-PF suspends MP over Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 3716 Views

MDC activists, family members brutalised in midnight raids

12 hrs ago | 648 Views

Outrage over unqualified Chunga, silence over Luphahla

12 hrs ago | 1500 Views

MDC lashes out at Sadc

12 hrs ago | 681 Views

Zesa seeks another shock tariff hike

12 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Zapu candidate chides Tsvangirai's son

12 hrs ago | 1863 Views

Chamisa accuses Mnangagwa of barbaric abuses

12 hrs ago | 397 Views

Mopa faces ConCourt challenge

12 hrs ago | 440 Views

'More Zimbabwean families survive on diaspora remittances'

12 hrs ago | 503 Views

Mnangagwa's govt must address economic fundamentals

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

Mnangagwa's government: The mask has slipped

12 hrs ago | 822 Views

Gudyanga trial commences

12 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zimbabwe civil service top heavy, bloated

12 hrs ago | 963 Views

BCC mulls tuition fee hike

12 hrs ago | 379 Views

Abduction fears grip MDC members

12 hrs ago | 211 Views

MDC chairman buried

12 hrs ago | 390 Views

Potraz promises to revamp ICT in Binga

12 hrs ago | 67 Views

Robberies spike in Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 659 Views

Currency devaluation slashes Zimbabwe wages by 90%

12 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mobile money cash out: RBZ headache

12 hrs ago | 1732 Views

Mnangagwa launches PSC Strategic Plan

12 hrs ago | 199 Views

Gwanda suburb residents build Blair toilets

12 hrs ago | 133 Views

Raja tears into 'venomous' Grant Flower

12 hrs ago | 234 Views

Binga bemoans high telecoms costs

12 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mushowani on the verge of collapse

12 hrs ago | 344 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days