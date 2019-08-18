Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chunga not qualified to coach TelOne side

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
ZIFA have blocked Moses "Bambo" Chunga from securing a job with Premiership side TelOne saying he doesn't possess a Caf A licence. They also claim he doesn't qualify for an exemption, which is given to coaches who do not have the badge, even though he is a former league championship winner. Chunga, has coaching qualifications from Holland.

While Zifa technical director, Wilson Mutekede, made the ruling, it's ironic that Dutch coach Erol Akbay, who doesn't have a Caf A licence, was given the greenlight to take charge of Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Englishman Mark Harrison, who also didn't have a Caf A licence, was allowed to coach Harare City for more than a year. Shockingly, the Zifa decision to bar Chunga, a former Warriors' captain, comes just a few days after they handed the national team head coach job to Joey Antipas. The Chicken Inn coach also doesn't have a Caf A licence.

Yesterday, TelOne club president, Lloyd Mtetwa, confirmed they had shortlisted Chunga for the job.

"He was among the candidates we were considering for the head coach post. We had not given him the job but, as part of our due diligence and screening process, we checked with Zifa, particularly issues around the club licensing,"said Mtetwa.

"And, it is during that process that we learnt that he has no Caf A or an exemption from Zifa." Both Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela and Mutekede said Chunga did not apply for exemption.

"He should apply for exemption and we haven't received any letter from Chunga," said Gwesela. Mutekede said Antipas and Chidzambwa were exempted by a Technical Committee which was in charge before he assumed office.

"What happens in terms of exemption is that you write a letter to the Technical Development Committee, which is headed by Brighton Malandule.  

"A committee sat way back before I joined Zifa, and resolved to have these exemptions of Antipas and Mhofu.  

"So, every coach writes a letter for exemption citing his qualifications and reasons for exemption," said Mutekede.

Yesterday, Chunga whose last league stint was at the end of 2016 season with Harare City, refused to comment on the matter. However, it is the manner in which Zifa operate, applying selective rules to certain individuals, which exposes the association which should cater for all the stakeholders.

Zifa have received a lot stick regarding their enforcement of the Caf A licence in the top-flight this season.  

That the association cannot even support a former Warriors' captain and, instead, and prepared to provide a waiver for the likes of Akbay, shows Zifa do not value the input of those who played the game.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Jonathan Moyo, Kirsty Coventry mourn Mnangagwa's 'love-rival'

36 mins ago | 300 Views

Europe sends a strong message to Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 745 Views

The Crocodile in Crisis

2 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Rebecca Malope retires

2 hrs ago | 779 Views

WATCH: Chamisa, Mnangagwa sponsored by same cartels

2 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Zimbabwe youths rally behind Chief Ndiweni

3 hrs ago | 1144 Views

'Zimbabwe to issue cash notes soon'

3 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Zimbabwean woman forced to give birth standing up in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 807 Views

WATCH: Soldiers in Gweru march on behalf of Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 4108 Views

Zimdiaspora in final push

3 hrs ago | 614 Views

Moral authority is a pre-requisite for Good Governance

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

How to improve academic performance with proper time management

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Open letter to Jacob Mudenda: What was your role during Gukurahundi?

3 hrs ago | 526 Views

'Ignorance of failing to see sanction will go if have free elections, makes us a laughing stock' admit prodigal son

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

'Zimbabwe not heading towards hyperinflation'

4 hrs ago | 611 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee member attacked in Nyanga

4 hrs ago | 594 Views

2 die in Chipinge bus accident

4 hrs ago | 471 Views

Zimbabweans too domesticated, but Mnangagwa beware, people will come for you

4 hrs ago | 975 Views

Mnangagwa 'victim' dies

4 hrs ago | 3644 Views

Zanu-PF Manicaland accuses MDC of cheap politicking

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

Claim freedom granted by Constitution in peace

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Austerity measures: Is Zimbabwe drinking poisoned chalice?

5 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zanu-PF's economic policy record 'poor': US think tank

5 hrs ago | 272 Views

Police ban anti-government protests in Gweru

5 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zanu-PF member attacked in intra-party violence

5 hrs ago | 279 Views

Protests a form of feedback

5 hrs ago | 249 Views

Rural teachers chicken out

5 hrs ago | 418 Views

MDC's campaign for Chief Ndiweni release worrisome

5 hrs ago | 870 Views

Zanu-PF vows resistance against MDC 'regime change' plot

5 hrs ago | 187 Views

Police ban MDC Gweru demonstrations

5 hrs ago | 396 Views

Chamisa raises ante against Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 782 Views

No pay, no invigilation: Zimsec told

5 hrs ago | 371 Views

Churches call for cessation of hostilities between Mnangagwa and Chamisa's parties

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Teen gangster pleads guilty

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zanu-PF hails Sadc

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

Match fixing scandal rocks Zifa Southern Region

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

BREAKING: Bomb scare in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 705 Views

Kambarami and Chigora found not guilty

5 hrs ago | 443 Views

Duo in trouble for assaulting ex-mayor

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Govt hires 19 doctors

5 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Chitembwe signs Harare City deal

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

Choosing a Sofa? What NOT To Do

5 hrs ago | 347 Views

Famous women in the gambling industry

5 hrs ago | 317 Views

State effects a de facto ban on civilian politics

6 hrs ago | 687 Views

Mnangagwa 'love rival' dies

6 hrs ago | 2312 Views

August 16 exposes the MDC's insincerity

6 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Headmaster breaks pupil's arm

10 hrs ago | 3688 Views

Mnangagwa posters defaced in Marondera

10 hrs ago | 5587 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days