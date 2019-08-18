Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Churches call for cessation of hostilities between Mnangagwa and Chamisa's parties

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
AS an elderly woman, who was struck with a truncheon on the head by the police during the Harare demonstrations, battles for life, the MDC and Zanu-PF continue their running battles and power struggles on the streets.

Fears that Zimbabwe could be tipping into the abyss have pushed the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) to approach both Nelson Chamisa and President Emmerson Mnangagwa for a peaceful resolution to the current stand-off.

In a statement, the ZCC called on the cessation of hostilities between Zanu-PF and the MDC, saying it was time for the two protagonists to sit down and find common ground.

"The church would like to reiterate its call for the cessation of hostilities between the ruling party Zanu-PF and the MDC, which can be achieved through a deliberate process to commit to a formal process towards national convergence. The church remains open to facilitating such a process," ZCC wrote after the police brutally assaulted protesters in Harare last Friday.

Highly-placed sources said even diplomatic missions were peddalling back and forth to try and bring the two antagonists to the negotiation table.

On its part, the MDC is digging in, saying it will continue picketing on the streets, declaring the end game "is a people's government".

"We are about to reach the end game, dictators will always fall. History is replicate with people who wanted to subvert the will of the people, but they failed. Mnangagwa will not make history, he will fall. To the people, let's remain strong, nothing comes while we are sitting on our laurels. The bees that sting have honey. When the water boils, it means tea is about to be served. It might be difficult, but we will reach our destination. Let us be courageous it might be difficult, but let us look forward, we will win," Chamisa said.

The church, concerned that with the failing economy and straining international relations, Zimbabwe could slide into turmoil, is now working round the clock for a lasting solution.

Mnangagwa's government also seems unprepared to give up power, with Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo threatening a total clampdown on the MDC.

"The MDC must take full responsibility for the consequences of their injudicious action and their statements to incite and encourage their followers to challenge the law while they lead from positions of safety," he said.
Mnangagwa has already asked the church to convince Chamisa to join his Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) if a lasting solution is to be hammered.

"I hope you can weigh in and lean on the MDC leader and one or two others still outside the dialogue process so that they overcome their egos to reconsider their stance for the sake of peace and the progress of our nation," Mnangagwa said in a written response to the ZCC.

He warned that his government would not let the MDC run amok in the streets without his regime evoking the whip.

"What government will not do is to abdicate its responsibility to ensure the full observance of law and order, to protect life and limb, to ensure complete security of persons and property and to guarantee that national peace prevails undisturbed before, during and after the demonstrations," Mnangagwa said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Jonathan Moyo, Kirsty Coventry mourn Mnangagwa's 'love-rival'

35 mins ago | 292 Views

Europe sends a strong message to Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 726 Views

The Crocodile in Crisis

2 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Rebecca Malope retires

2 hrs ago | 773 Views

WATCH: Chamisa, Mnangagwa sponsored by same cartels

2 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Zimbabwe youths rally behind Chief Ndiweni

3 hrs ago | 1138 Views

'Zimbabwe to issue cash notes soon'

3 hrs ago | 1643 Views

Zimbabwean woman forced to give birth standing up in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 800 Views

WATCH: Soldiers in Gweru march on behalf of Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 4075 Views

Zimdiaspora in final push

3 hrs ago | 613 Views

Moral authority is a pre-requisite for Good Governance

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

How to improve academic performance with proper time management

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Open letter to Jacob Mudenda: What was your role during Gukurahundi?

3 hrs ago | 526 Views

'Ignorance of failing to see sanction will go if have free elections, makes us a laughing stock' admit prodigal son

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

'Zimbabwe not heading towards hyperinflation'

4 hrs ago | 610 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee member attacked in Nyanga

4 hrs ago | 592 Views

2 die in Chipinge bus accident

4 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zimbabweans too domesticated, but Mnangagwa beware, people will come for you

4 hrs ago | 973 Views

Mnangagwa 'victim' dies

4 hrs ago | 3633 Views

Zanu-PF Manicaland accuses MDC of cheap politicking

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

Claim freedom granted by Constitution in peace

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Austerity measures: Is Zimbabwe drinking poisoned chalice?

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zanu-PF's economic policy record 'poor': US think tank

5 hrs ago | 272 Views

Police ban anti-government protests in Gweru

5 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zanu-PF member attacked in intra-party violence

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

Protests a form of feedback

5 hrs ago | 249 Views

Rural teachers chicken out

5 hrs ago | 418 Views

MDC's campaign for Chief Ndiweni release worrisome

5 hrs ago | 868 Views

Zanu-PF vows resistance against MDC 'regime change' plot

5 hrs ago | 187 Views

Police ban MDC Gweru demonstrations

5 hrs ago | 396 Views

Chamisa raises ante against Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 782 Views

No pay, no invigilation: Zimsec told

5 hrs ago | 371 Views

Teen gangster pleads guilty

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zanu-PF hails Sadc

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chunga not qualified to coach TelOne side

5 hrs ago | 356 Views

Match fixing scandal rocks Zifa Southern Region

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

BREAKING: Bomb scare in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 705 Views

Kambarami and Chigora found not guilty

5 hrs ago | 443 Views

Duo in trouble for assaulting ex-mayor

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Govt hires 19 doctors

5 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chitembwe signs Harare City deal

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

Choosing a Sofa? What NOT To Do

5 hrs ago | 347 Views

Famous women in the gambling industry

5 hrs ago | 316 Views

State effects a de facto ban on civilian politics

6 hrs ago | 687 Views

Mnangagwa 'love rival' dies

6 hrs ago | 2312 Views

August 16 exposes the MDC's insincerity

6 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Headmaster breaks pupil's arm

10 hrs ago | 3688 Views

Mnangagwa posters defaced in Marondera

10 hrs ago | 5585 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days