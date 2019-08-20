Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police ban MDC Gweru demonstrations

by Mandla Ndlovu
20 Aug 2019 at 15:10hrs | Views
Officer Commanding Gweru urban District chief Superintendent Tsitsi Chikono has issued an order prohibiting the opposition MDC from holding a mass demonstration on Wednesday 20 August in the City of Progress.

In a statement Chikono said, "The police will not be able to provide adequate security in view of the fact that the anticipated number of demonstrators is pegged at 100 00. Considering the police human resource ahs remained unchanged formt he previous demonstrations heled on 14 to 16 January 2019 which turnee out violent and ciould not be contained despite the fact that demonstrators figure was far less than the current anticipated."


Police have previously banned MDC rallies in Bulawayo and Harare.

The Ministry of Information posted on Twitter that, "Section 86 of our Constitution provides that enjoyment of rights should not prejudice the rights and freedoms of others. It is also important to note that, no government would allow threats to overthrow a constitutional order to be carried through. Zimbabwe stands as no exception."



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days