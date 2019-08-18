Mnangagwa 'victim' dies

News / National

DANHIKO project deputy director and chairperson for the Danhiko Paralympic Games Godfrey Majonga has died.Majonga passed away on Monday night at his home in Eastlea.He was 62.He was instrumental in the organisation of the Danhiko Annual Paralympic Games, which give an opportunity to people with disability to take part in sporting activities.The Sports and Recreation Commission described the late Majonga as a versatile sports administrator."We have learnt with a deep sense of sorrow and sadness the passing on of Godfrey Majonga, Danhiko Sports Director."Godfrey was a versatile sports administrator who undoubtedly and unquestionably championed Sport for people living with a disability with immeasurable passion and vigour. The growth of the Danhiko Annual Paralympic Games was largely as a result of his immense contribution," read the statement.He is survived by his wife Grace and three children.Mourners are gathered at number 20 Somerset, Eastlea in Harare.In September 2017, former President Robert Mugabe told a bumper crowd in Bindura that a 72-minute video presented in the Zanu-PF politburo by then Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyoon July 19 that year claimed current President Emmerson Mnangagwa almost killed and succeeded in ending the career of the then ZBC television star Majonga.Mugabe claimed that Mnangagwa found Majonga in a flat of his girlfriend and, raging with fury, allegedly forced the soft-spoken media personality to choose between sitting on a red-hot stove or jumping to his death from the third floor of a downtown high rise building in the capital.Majonga allegedly took the easy route of jumping through the window of the flat where the stand-off occurred, according to Mugabe.The incident took place in 1987, the same year that Zanu and Zapu signed the Unity Accord to end the bloodletting in the Midlands and Matabeleland Province, through what became known as the Gukurahundi era.Upon being contacted for comment two years ago following Mugabe's revealing story, Majonga initially told the Daily News that he could not give details over the murky episode because he had not watched Mugabe's speech at the Mashonaland Central youth interface meeting.He said: "Handina chekutaura, madii kuvabvunza ivo? Handina kuzvinzwa ndanga ndiri kufuneral. (I have nothing to say, why don't you ask the people making the allegations? Besides, I didn't hear what the president said, I was attending a funeral)."He went on: "The people who can help you is the person making the allegations. I have no comment."