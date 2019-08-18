Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2 die in Chipinge bus accident

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Two people have died following a head-on collision involving a Land Cruiser and a Beitbridge-bound Masaga bus 14km out of Chipinge along the Chipinge-Birchenough Bridge highway this morning.

Chipinge district Police Spokesperson, Assistant inspector Joiwet Kamera confirmed the accident that occurred just after Jopa turnoff.

According to eye-witnesses, the bus encroached into the lane for oncoming traffic, resulting in the head-on collision.

The injured, number unknown at the moment, were ferried to Chipinge District Hospital.


Source - zbc

