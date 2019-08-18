News / National
2 die in Chipinge bus accident
3 hrs ago | Views
Two people have died following a head-on collision involving a Land Cruiser and a Beitbridge-bound Masaga bus 14km out of Chipinge along the Chipinge-Birchenough Bridge highway this morning.
Chipinge district Police Spokesperson, Assistant inspector Joiwet Kamera confirmed the accident that occurred just after Jopa turnoff.
According to eye-witnesses, the bus encroached into the lane for oncoming traffic, resulting in the head-on collision.
The injured, number unknown at the moment, were ferried to Chipinge District Hospital.
Chipinge district Police Spokesperson, Assistant inspector Joiwet Kamera confirmed the accident that occurred just after Jopa turnoff.
The injured, number unknown at the moment, were ferried to Chipinge District Hospital.
Source - zbc