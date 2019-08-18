Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF Central Committee member attacked in Nyanga

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Zanu-PF central committee member who is also a provincial council member, Moses Gutu survived a suspected politically motivated attack by unknown assailants at his Mufaro farm in Nyanga.

Gutu escaped without injuries while his wife Primrose Manyetu sustained deep cuts and a fractured hand with his son Kudakwashe also sustaining injuries.

According to Gutu, the incident took place around 10:30 pm, when a group of unknown people holding an axe, stones and petrol among other weapons wanted to kill him and family members as they tried to petrol bomb his house before breaking in.

Upon realising that Gutu had escaped using another door, they attacked his wife Primrose and son Kudakwashe who were seriously injured.

"People holding axes threatened to kill me before I escaped using another door. I failed to identify the perpetrators of violence but I am traumatised by the attack. I strongly suspect the attack is politically motivated," said Gutu.

Gutu's wife Primrose and son Kudakwashe who have since been attended to at Nyanga hospital and are now in a stable condition say they are lucky to be alive as they narrated what transpired during the horrific incident.

"There was a gang of about 8 people who wanted to burn the house. Gutu was the prime target but managed to escape. Four people entered the house while the others remained outside destroying windows. Those who entered attacked us before they rushed away fearing that they will be caught in action," she said.

Local Party Chairperson Clifford Manyawu appealed for peace in the district and castigated the perpetrators stating that Gutu is a humble and peace loving individual.

"Gutu is a humble man who loves peace and the attack on his house is a big surprise. It is the first time for such an incident to occur in our area," said Manyawu.

The incident left Nyanga residents baffled with the local community taking solace on the fact that the police is now seized with the case.

Source - zbc

