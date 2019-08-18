Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe not heading towards hyperinflation'

by Bloomberg
3 hrs ago | Views
Government says the country is not heading towards hyper-inflation but is experiencing wage compression as a result of big, painful but necessary micro-economic decisions that the government shall continue with until the end of the year.

In an exclusive interview with Bloomberg News last week, Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube Professor Ncube noted that after reining in state spending and boosting tax revenue through big micro economic policies, the government understands the impact of its bold decisions, but emphasised that the pain shall be short term.

"What people are feeling is really wage compression and not hyperinflation. Prices adjusted instantly to the exchange rate, but wages have been too slow to catch up with the adjustment. The issue is about wage adjustment and I am a big champion of wage adjustment," he said.

"The big macro-economic decisions should be complete by year-end. In December, everything stops in terms of the big decisions. Beyond that, we focus more on jobs, growth, productivity and development," he added.

According to the Minister, the government is ready to settle with global lenders, sell assets and make the difficult spending decisions needed for financial recovery.

Professor Ncube's planned reforms include establishing a nine-member Monetary Policy Committee that will reduce interest rates from 50%.

Within 12 to 18 months, the nation plans to sell domestic bonds with a duration of as long as 30 years to fund infrastructure, and also approach international markets.

The reforms are aimed at restructuring the country's US$9 billion of external loans.

Under a debt-settlement plan, which Ncube said he is discussing with creditors, Zimbabwe would complete an International Monetary Fund Staff-Monitored Programme in January.

It would then borrow the US$1 billion it owes the World Bank and the African Development Bank from the Group of Seven industrialised nations, immediately win US$1 billion in relief from the two lenders, which would be paid back to the G7 creditors, and expect so-called Paris Club creditors, to whom it owes $3.8 billion in bilateral debt, to take a 'haircut.'


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Bloomberg

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Europe sends a strong message to Mnangagwa

23 mins ago | 88 Views

The Crocodile in Crisis

1 hr ago | 723 Views

Rebecca Malope retires

1 hr ago | 479 Views

WATCH: Chamisa, Mnangagwa sponsored by same cartels

2 hrs ago | 819 Views

Zimbabwe youths rally behind Chief Ndiweni

2 hrs ago | 799 Views

'Zimbabwe to issue cash notes soon'

2 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Zimbabwean woman forced to give birth standing up in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 591 Views

WATCH: Soldiers in Gweru march on behalf of Chamisa's MDC

2 hrs ago | 3000 Views

Zimdiaspora in final push

2 hrs ago | 549 Views

Moral authority is a pre-requisite for Good Governance

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

How to improve academic performance with proper time management

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Open letter to Jacob Mudenda: What was your role during Gukurahundi?

3 hrs ago | 496 Views

'Ignorance of failing to see sanction will go if have free elections, makes us a laughing stock' admit prodigal son

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee member attacked in Nyanga

3 hrs ago | 566 Views

2 die in Chipinge bus accident

3 hrs ago | 440 Views

Zimbabweans too domesticated, but Mnangagwa beware, people will come for you

4 hrs ago | 891 Views

Mnangagwa 'victim' dies

4 hrs ago | 3155 Views

Zanu-PF Manicaland accuses MDC of cheap politicking

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Claim freedom granted by Constitution in peace

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Austerity measures: Is Zimbabwe drinking poisoned chalice?

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zanu-PF's economic policy record 'poor': US think tank

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Police ban anti-government protests in Gweru

4 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zanu-PF member attacked in intra-party violence

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Protests a form of feedback

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

Rural teachers chicken out

4 hrs ago | 408 Views

MDC's campaign for Chief Ndiweni release worrisome

4 hrs ago | 804 Views

Zanu-PF vows resistance against MDC 'regime change' plot

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Police ban MDC Gweru demonstrations

4 hrs ago | 390 Views

Chamisa raises ante against Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 767 Views

No pay, no invigilation: Zimsec told

4 hrs ago | 356 Views

Churches call for cessation of hostilities between Mnangagwa and Chamisa's parties

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

Teen gangster pleads guilty

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zanu-PF hails Sadc

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Chunga not qualified to coach TelOne side

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Match fixing scandal rocks Zifa Southern Region

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

BREAKING: Bomb scare in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 670 Views

Kambarami and Chigora found not guilty

4 hrs ago | 426 Views

Duo in trouble for assaulting ex-mayor

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Govt hires 19 doctors

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chitembwe signs Harare City deal

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

Choosing a Sofa? What NOT To Do

5 hrs ago | 336 Views

Famous women in the gambling industry

5 hrs ago | 314 Views

State effects a de facto ban on civilian politics

5 hrs ago | 676 Views

Mnangagwa 'love rival' dies

5 hrs ago | 2257 Views

August 16 exposes the MDC's insincerity

5 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Headmaster breaks pupil's arm

10 hrs ago | 3673 Views

Mnangagwa posters defaced in Marondera

10 hrs ago | 5518 Views

June O-Level pass rate drops

10 hrs ago | 2340 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days