Europe sends a strong message to Mnangagwa

by Mandla Ndlovu
The Heads of the Mission of the delegation of the European Union, France, Germany, Greece, The Netherlands, Romania, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, the Heads of Mission of Australia, Canada and the United States of America have issued a joint statement condemning the abuse of Human Rights of citizen in Zimbabwe by the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The countries said they are concerned by the crackdown on opposition members and trade unions that was witnessed prior to the banned August 16 MDC demonstrations.

On Sunday the Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Tinashe Kambarami was abducted by unknown assailants who tortured him before shaving his dreadlocks with a broken bottle.

Source - Byo24News

