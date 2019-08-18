Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jonathan Moyo, Kirsty Coventry mourn Mnangagwa's 'love-rival'

by Mandla Ndlovu
11 secs ago | Views
Professor Jonathan Moyo has wrote a tweet mourning the late  veteran broadcaster and Deputy Director and Chairperson of Danhiko Annual Paralympic Games, Godfrey Majonga who passed away around 11pm Monday evening.

Said Moyo, "A tragic loss with a tragic background. What is Emmerson Mnangagwa thinking on this sad day? Whatever. The cover of his 38-year old impunity will be blown away and brought to an end, one day. God knows. Rinemanyanga hariputirwe!"

In June Professor Jonathan Moyo said he holds incriminating evidence regarding the gruesome crippling of Majonga by Mnangagwa.

"Majonga Gaff? Don't tempt us to post here unassailable eyewitness V11s on what happened to Godfrey Majonga; who did it, when, where and why. There's even a docket on that. Whoever thinks they destroyed the irrefutable evidence after the 15 November military coup is fooling themselves!" Moyo said then.

During the 2017 rally, Mugabe claimed at a rally that Mnangagwa found Majonga in a flat of his girlfriend and, raging with fury, allegedly forced him to choose between sitting on a red-hot stove or jumping to his death from the third floor of a downtown high rise building in the capital.
Majonga allegedly took the easy route of jumping through the window of the flat.  The late broadcaster sustained multiple injuries following the fall, with his nervous system devastated by spinal cord injuries from blunt force trauma after landing on hard concrete. He became paralysed and wheelchair-bound for life.

Fellow broadcaster Violet Gonda sent a message of condolence saying, "Many remember Godfrey Majonga fondly and still marvel and envy his inimitable persona and  professionalism on the flagship TV debate THE NATION (before Mike Munyati). Sadly, to the clutches of death, we have lost yet another great colleague."

The Minister of youth, sports, and Recreation Kirsty Coventry said Majonga was a champion of the rights of disabilities.

"Godfrey Majonga was at the forefront of helping people with disabilities achieve their dreams. I knew him as someone who always strived to make a difference for those who were excluded. Rest In Peace Sekuru, we will continue your work." She said.





Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Europe sends a strong message to Mnangagwa

32 mins ago | 185 Views

The Crocodile in Crisis

1 hr ago | 868 Views

Rebecca Malope retires

1 hr ago | 533 Views

WATCH: Chamisa, Mnangagwa sponsored by same cartels

2 hrs ago | 881 Views

Zimbabwe youths rally behind Chief Ndiweni

2 hrs ago | 872 Views

'Zimbabwe to issue cash notes soon'

2 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Zimbabwean woman forced to give birth standing up in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 650 Views

WATCH: Soldiers in Gweru march on behalf of Chamisa's MDC

2 hrs ago | 3254 Views

Zimdiaspora in final push

2 hrs ago | 567 Views

Moral authority is a pre-requisite for Good Governance

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

How to improve academic performance with proper time management

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Open letter to Jacob Mudenda: What was your role during Gukurahundi?

3 hrs ago | 502 Views

'Ignorance of failing to see sanction will go if have free elections, makes us a laughing stock' admit prodigal son

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

'Zimbabwe not heading towards hyperinflation'

3 hrs ago | 582 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee member attacked in Nyanga

3 hrs ago | 570 Views

2 die in Chipinge bus accident

3 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zimbabweans too domesticated, but Mnangagwa beware, people will come for you

4 hrs ago | 910 Views

Mnangagwa 'victim' dies

4 hrs ago | 3280 Views

Zanu-PF Manicaland accuses MDC of cheap politicking

4 hrs ago | 243 Views

Claim freedom granted by Constitution in peace

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Austerity measures: Is Zimbabwe drinking poisoned chalice?

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zanu-PF's economic policy record 'poor': US think tank

4 hrs ago | 265 Views

Police ban anti-government protests in Gweru

4 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zanu-PF member attacked in intra-party violence

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

Protests a form of feedback

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Rural teachers chicken out

4 hrs ago | 414 Views

MDC's campaign for Chief Ndiweni release worrisome

4 hrs ago | 823 Views

Zanu-PF vows resistance against MDC 'regime change' plot

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Police ban MDC Gweru demonstrations

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

Chamisa raises ante against Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 771 Views

No pay, no invigilation: Zimsec told

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Churches call for cessation of hostilities between Mnangagwa and Chamisa's parties

4 hrs ago | 303 Views

Teen gangster pleads guilty

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zanu-PF hails Sadc

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Chunga not qualified to coach TelOne side

4 hrs ago | 339 Views

Match fixing scandal rocks Zifa Southern Region

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

BREAKING: Bomb scare in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 681 Views

Kambarami and Chigora found not guilty

4 hrs ago | 433 Views

Duo in trouble for assaulting ex-mayor

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Govt hires 19 doctors

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Chitembwe signs Harare City deal

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

Choosing a Sofa? What NOT To Do

5 hrs ago | 338 Views

Famous women in the gambling industry

5 hrs ago | 314 Views

State effects a de facto ban on civilian politics

5 hrs ago | 679 Views

Mnangagwa 'love rival' dies

5 hrs ago | 2277 Views

August 16 exposes the MDC's insincerity

5 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Headmaster breaks pupil's arm

10 hrs ago | 3676 Views

Mnangagwa posters defaced in Marondera

10 hrs ago | 5530 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days