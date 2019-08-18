Jonathan Moyo, Kirsty Coventry mourn Mnangagwa's 'love-rival'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Professor Jonathan Moyo has wrote a tweet mourning the late veteran broadcaster and Deputy Director and Chairperson of Danhiko Annual Paralympic Games, Godfrey Majonga who passed away around 11pm Monday evening.Said Moyo, "A tragic loss with a tragic background. What is Emmerson Mnangagwa thinking on this sad day? Whatever. The cover of his 38-year old impunity will be blown away and brought to an end, one day. God knows. Rinemanyanga hariputirwe!"In June Professor Jonathan Moyo said he holds incriminating evidence regarding the gruesome crippling of Majonga by Mnangagwa."Majonga Gaff? Don't tempt us to post here unassailable eyewitness V11s on what happened to Godfrey Majonga; who did it, when, where and why. There's even a docket on that. Whoever thinks they destroyed the irrefutable evidence after the 15 November military coup is fooling themselves!" Moyo said then.During the 2017 rally, Mugabe claimed at a rally that Mnangagwa found Majonga in a flat of his girlfriend and, raging with fury, allegedly forced him to choose between sitting on a red-hot stove or jumping to his death from the third floor of a downtown high rise building in the capital.Majonga allegedly took the easy route of jumping through the window of the flat. The late broadcaster sustained multiple injuries following the fall, with his nervous system devastated by spinal cord injuries from blunt force trauma after landing on hard concrete. He became paralysed and wheelchair-bound for life.Fellow broadcaster Violet Gonda sent a message of condolence saying, "Many remember Godfrey Majonga fondly and still marvel and envy his inimitable persona and professionalism on the flagship TV debate THE NATION (before Mike Munyati). Sadly, to the clutches of death, we have lost yet another great colleague."The Minister of youth, sports, and Recreation Kirsty Coventry said Majonga was a champion of the rights of disabilities."Godfrey Majonga was at the forefront of helping people with disabilities achieve their dreams. I knew him as someone who always strived to make a difference for those who were excluded. Rest In Peace Sekuru, we will continue your work." She said.