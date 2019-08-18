Latest News Editor's Choice


European Union shocks Mnangagwa's government

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 hrs ago
The government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa says it is shocked by the statement issued on Tuesday by the European Union Mission in Zimbabwe regarding the August 16 beating of protestors by the police.

In a statement the Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana said, "The government is taken aback by the intrusive and judgmental attitude displayed by the missions and the shocking partisanship informing the joint statement in respect to the situation in Zimbabwe."

Mangwana further added that there is a disturbing suggestion from the statement that the courts should not have made the judgement and that illegalities were supposed to manifest and left unchecked.

Source - Byo24News

