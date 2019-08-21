Police ban MDC Masvingo mass demonstration

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Movement for Democratic has invited its members to rally behind its officials who will be challenging the banning of a Masvingo mass rally that was supposed to be staged on Wednesday.On Tuesday Masvingo Central police district Chief Superintendent Godwin Chikuma issued a prohibition order barring MDC from staging a demonstration in Masvingo and warned that any one found demonstrating will be liable to a level 14 fine or 1 year in prison."Please come in our numbers in Solidarity with Mr P Chigaba our PA he will be at the magistrate Court 8am." The MDC said in a statement. "Our legal team will also challenge the prohibition order at the same Court today."Political analyst Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya said the Mnangagwa government as back to Mugabe tactics of crushing the opposition."Where is the evidence that the MDC wanted to overthrow the regime of Mnangagwa. Evidence available shows that ZANU PF is violent and murderous. There is difference between rule of law and rule by law. You have gone full circle. Back to old Bob ways!" Ruhanya posted on Twitter.