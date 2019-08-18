Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa's supporters jailed over dangerous weapons

by Staff reporter
POSSESSING offensive weapons has proved costly for a Harare trio that was slapped with a two-month jail term. Evidence Ncube (28) of Gokwe, Masimba Jemwa (41) and James Pfundira (27) were recently arrested for the offence before they were convicted and jailed.

The trio was arrested at a police roadblock while travelling in an unregistered Nissan Hardbody vehicle during last week's MDC-Alliance illegal demonstration. Police searched them at a roadblock near Dzivaresekwa turn-off along the Bulawayo-Harare Highway.

Ncube was found in possession of a satchel containing a machete and a knife while Pfundira had a machete. Ncube was in possession of a machete, knife, hammer and a small axe.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development saying the offence was serious and that people must desist from illegally possessing weapons. He said the three were found with machetes and other dangerous weapons.

"Police in Harare have arrested Evidence Ncube, James Pfundira and Masimba Jemwa for contravening section 14(4) of POSA after they were found in possession of offensive weapons against a provisional order banning the carrying of such weapons in Harare," he said.

The trio appeared before magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje who sentenced them two months in jail on Saturday. Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa prosecuted.

In a statement, the police said they will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute anyone found in possession of offensive weapons against a provisional order banning the carrying of such weapons countrywide.

This comes after police have also arrested several suspects who were found in possession of such weapons. Police recently prohibited the carrying of weapons by members of the public, as the use of dangerous weapons in criminal activities surged. Asst Comm Nyathi recently urged the public to take heed of the prohibition notices in their respective areas.

He said failure to comply with the order will render one guilty of an offence and liable to imprisonment. Said Asst-Comm Nyathi: "ZRP has noted an increase in the use of dangerous weapons in the commission of crime throughout the country.

"In accordance with Section 14(1) of the Public Order and Security Act Chapter 11:17, Officers Commanding Police Districts also known as Regulating Authorities have now prohibited, for the next three months, the carrying whether openly or by concealment in public places or public thoroughfares or public display of firearms, catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives, stones or daggers or items capable of use as weapons and likely to occasion public disorder or a breach of peace."

Source - the herald

