Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chief Ndiweni fights conviction & sentence

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
JAILED chief, Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni and his 23 subjects who were last week jointly convicted for destroying a villager's property in Ntabazinduna, have approached the High Court challenging their conviction and sentence.  

Ndiweni (54) and 23 other villagers pleaded not guilty to damaging Mr Fetti Mbele's property but were convicted by Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Gladmore Mushove.

Chief Ndiweni and his subjects were each sentenced to 24 months in jail and six months were suspended for five years on condition that they do not within that period commit a similar offence.

Chief Ndiweni was sentenced to an effective 18 months in jail while his subjects had their remaining 18 months wholly suspended on condition that they perform 525 hours of community service at local schools and clinics.

The 24 appellants, through their lawyer Mr Dumisani Dube of Mathonsi Ncube Law Chambers, filed a notice of appeal at the Bulawayo High Court citing the State as a respondent.

In their grounds of appeal in respect to conviction, the appellants said the magistrate erred by failing to appreciate that what Chief Ndiweni did was in terms of what he subjectively believed was within his powers as a traditional chief.

"The court a quo erred in failing to appreciate that the first appellant (Chief Ndiweni) had a defence of a claim of rights as provided for in terms of sections 236 and 237 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. The court a quo erred in failing to appreciate that the State has not proven beyond reasonable doubt the fact that the appellants had the requisite knowledge of wrongdoing that constituted part of their offence," said Mr Dube.

The lawyer said the court grossly erred in finding that Chief Ndiweni's moral blameworthiness was very high.

"The court a quo grossly erred in finding that community service was not an appropriate sentence for the first appellant when the imposed prison term falls within the 24 months imprisonment threshold. The court a quo erred in not considering other forms of punishment considering the value of the destroyed property, which was less than the value of $300," said Mr Dube.

He wants the appellants' conviction and sentence to be set aside or alternatively if conviction is upheld, the sentence be substituted with a $20 fine each.  The State is yet to respond to the application.  

According to court papers, Mr Fetti Mbele of Ntabazinduna was banished from the village by the chief after his wife Ms Nonkangelo Mpengesi was allegedly caught indulging in sex with another villager.

In July last year, Chief Ndiweni ruled that Mr Mbele and his "adulterous" wife should be banished from Sifelani village, saying "prostitution" will not be tolerated in his area.

On July 26 in 2017 at around 4PM, Mr Mbele and his wife arrived from Bulawayo to find some villagers standing outside their homestead. Kimpton Sibanda (72), a village head and two other villagers, claimed they were ordered by Chief Ndiweni to destroy Mbele's garden fence and kraal.

Sibanda instructed the villagers to destroy the fence and kraal. At around 5PM, Chief Ndiweni arrived and ordered the villagers to continue destroying Mr Mbele's fence and kraal. The order followed Mr Mbele's alleged defiance of Chief Ndiweni's verdict to divorce his wife.

Chief Ndiweni had given a ruling that Mr Mbele's wife should vacate her husband's home, but she did not comply with the order since they had resolved the matter as a couple, prompting the chief to order the destruction of his fence and kraal.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo bomb scare: Army called in

17 secs ago | 0 Views

US regime change in Zimbabwe getting brazenly silly

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa's govt slams EU's 'intrusive attitude'

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mthuli Ncube to issue new coins, notes

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defends police position on MDC Chamisa's demos

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Rural teachers to wear black every pay day to mourn death of 'our salaries'

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Chamisa's supporters jailed over dangerous weapons

9 mins ago | 11 Views

IMF says Zimbabwe must not increase civil servants salaries

24 mins ago | 102 Views

WATCH: Latest on Phelekezela Mphoko

1 hr ago | 814 Views

Police ban MDC Masvingo mass demonstration

1 hr ago | 382 Views

European Union shocks Mnangagwa's government

10 hrs ago | 8833 Views

Chamisa's hired soldiers caught with their pants down

10 hrs ago | 8200 Views

'People have lost confidence in elected regime' says Fr Wermter - it's worse and more complex

11 hrs ago | 1554 Views

A Letter to Zimbabwe National Army Officers

11 hrs ago | 3429 Views

Our 'scoop' obsessed jurnos, first things first

11 hrs ago | 446 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Kirsty Coventry mourn Mnangagwa's 'love-rival'

12 hrs ago | 8062 Views

Europe sends a strong message to Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 9529 Views

The Crocodile in Crisis

14 hrs ago | 3672 Views

Rebecca Malope retires

14 hrs ago | 2482 Views

WATCH: Chamisa, Mnangagwa sponsored by same cartels

14 hrs ago | 2373 Views

Zimbabwe youths rally behind Chief Ndiweni

14 hrs ago | 2645 Views

'Zimbabwe to issue cash notes soon'

14 hrs ago | 4585 Views

Zimbabwean woman forced to give birth standing up in South Africa

15 hrs ago | 1468 Views

WATCH: Soldiers in Gweru march on behalf of Chamisa's MDC

15 hrs ago | 11799 Views

Zimdiaspora in final push

15 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Moral authority is a pre-requisite for Good Governance

15 hrs ago | 172 Views

How to improve academic performance with proper time management

15 hrs ago | 247 Views

Open letter to Jacob Mudenda: What was your role during Gukurahundi?

15 hrs ago | 829 Views

'Ignorance of failing to see sanction will go if have free elections, makes us a laughing stock' admit prodigal son

15 hrs ago | 385 Views

'Zimbabwe not heading towards hyperinflation'

16 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee member attacked in Nyanga

16 hrs ago | 917 Views

2 die in Chipinge bus accident

16 hrs ago | 709 Views

Zimbabweans too domesticated, but Mnangagwa beware, people will come for you

16 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Mnangagwa 'victim' dies

16 hrs ago | 5423 Views

Zanu-PF Manicaland accuses MDC of cheap politicking

16 hrs ago | 317 Views

Claim freedom granted by Constitution in peace

16 hrs ago | 208 Views

Austerity measures: Is Zimbabwe drinking poisoned chalice?

16 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zanu-PF's economic policy record 'poor': US think tank

16 hrs ago | 340 Views

Police ban anti-government protests in Gweru

16 hrs ago | 471 Views

Zanu-PF member attacked in intra-party violence

16 hrs ago | 356 Views

Protests a form of feedback

16 hrs ago | 342 Views

Rural teachers chicken out

16 hrs ago | 553 Views

MDC's campaign for Chief Ndiweni release worrisome

16 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Police ban MDC Gweru demonstrations

17 hrs ago | 448 Views

Chamisa raises ante against Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 968 Views

No pay, no invigilation: Zimsec told

17 hrs ago | 516 Views

Chunga not qualified to coach TelOne side

17 hrs ago | 554 Views

BREAKING: Bomb scare in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 969 Views

Choosing a Sofa? What NOT To Do

17 hrs ago | 411 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days