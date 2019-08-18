Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

War veterans recommend anti-sanctions holiday

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
War veterans have recommended the Government to pronounce the anti-sanctions day slated for October 25 a public holiday after Sadc countries declared the day a solidarity day against illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe adding that modalities for the anti-sanctions day will be discussed at the Former Liberation Movements' summit to be held in Victoria Falls next month.

Zanu-PF's secretary for Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Ex-political prisoners, Detainees and Restrictees, Douglas Mahiya commended Sadc resolution and said this is an important day for the country.

"It would be very good for day to be declared a holiday. If the President says that day is a holiday it means that industry, farmers, doctors and everyone must be supportive of that day.

"The day is very important, this is a day Zimbabweans should demonstrate how progressive they are because here is a whole region supporting Zimbabwe," said Mahiya. He described opposition MDC Alliance and its leaders as misguided elements who are bent on causing disharmony in a peaceful country.

"They are a clique of misdirected, politically immature people who still give the white man support to suppress the black Zimbabweans," said Mahiya.  

He also added that sanctions are not only a threat to Zimbabwe but the region at large. "Let's talk about trade for example, Zimbabwe does not consume everything it produces and the same applies for the other regional countries, they produce surplus and that surplus has to be sold to other countries hence countries require a trade congruent where they meet and trade and sanctions have actually affected the region in that respect.

"We are pleased that at the end of the day the region is now satisfied that the fight against sanctions is real and affects everybody. Sanctions are a weapon of mass destruction and they are corrosive as said by the President before.

"Sanctions are meant to punish a nation in order for imperialism to take charge of the economy of that particular country," he said.  

Mahiya also highlighted that modalities for the anti-sanctions day will be discussed at the Former Liberation Movements' summit to be held in Victoria Falls next month.

"In September, we have a regional Former Liberations Movements' summit in Victoria Falls and we are going to discuss about the anti-sanctions day and out of that I want to believe that we are going to come up with a programme because sanctions are affecting us all," he said.

Source - chronicle

