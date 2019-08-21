Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mtukudzi's daughter engages Steve Dyer

by Staff reporter
21 Aug 2019
AFRO-JAZZ songbird and heiress to the Tuku Music throne, Selmor Mtukudzi, is currently in South Africa where she is recording her sixth album under the tutelage of accomplished music producer, Steve Dyer.

Dyer was a long-time friend of music superstar and Selmor's father, Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi, who died early this year.

The album will be officially launched at Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare on January 31, 2020.

Selmor's publicist, Reginald Chapfunga, told NewDay Life & Style yesterday that the musician's team was excited to have secured Dyer's services.

"We are really excited about this development. Steve Dyer is a well sought-after afro-jazz producer in the region, whose diary is always full. In the past, we have tried to engage him for his services without success," he said.

"However, after listening to the demo of the new project, he accepted to produce it. Earlier in June, Steve conducted a three-day workshop with the whole band as part of the album's recording."

Chipfunga said Selmor was recording the new album with her full band, including veteran percussion player and backing vocalist, Eric "Picky" Kasamba and bass guitarist Never Mpofu, who worked with Tuku for many years.

"Her sister Sandra and husband Tendai are also part of the team," he said.

Chapfunga said the project was an expensive venture compared to recording locally, but they decided to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that they offer a quality product to their fans.

He said the Tuku fans stood with them following Tuku's death and it was important to honour them with a top-notch album.

Following her father's death, which was deeply felt in the local music industry and beyond, Selmor has been holding a series of oversubscribed concerts in honour of her father, with the backing of Kasamba and Mpofu.

Selmor launched her career as a solo artiste with the release of Shungu in 2008, which was followed by two joint albums with her husband, Tendai Manatsa, titled Selmor and Tendai Live and Ndinewe (I Am with You) in 2011 and 2012, respectively. The fourth offering, Expressions, which featured the hit-song, Nguva Yangu, came out in 2013 and was followed by I Am Woman in 2015.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days