Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teachers threaten chalks down

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
TEACHERS have threatened to withdraw their labour when schools open for the third term next month to force government to pay them in United States dollars or the equivalent of US$550 at the interbank rate, among other demands.

The teachers have also told the Zimbabwe School Examination Council that the educators will only invigilate in the Grade Seven, O and A Level final examinations after they are paid invigilation allowances.

"Schools will remain closed until (our) demands are met. Let's prepare for an indefinite closure of schools until our demands are met. Let the schools open while they are closed," Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Takavafira Zhou said in a statement on Monday.

"That the government has taken this long before addressing our legitimate demands calls for greater coordination, unity of purpose, collectivity of action, dexterity, vigilance and resilience."

He said it had been made crystal clear that the government was not willing to give in to their demands through dialogue.

"We cannot be treated as if we are of no account. When we spoke, government did not listen. It's now time to act and our actions must speak louder than words," Zhou said.

"The message is clear that government is arrogant and only understands the language of industrial action and not negotiation and worse still collective bargaining," Zhou said, adding that there was need to command the beast in them and put an end to abuse by government.

In the past, government offered the teachers a cushioning allowance, but it has since been devalued as the local currency, introduced recently by Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, is losing value against its benchmark greenback. Charging that the previous cushion was meant to deceive the teachers, he added: "Our demands are the modest (that is) restoration of the purchasing power of our salaries to the pre-inflationary US$550, rescue package in US dollar, non-payment of tuition fees for three children for every teacher and free access to stands for accommodation purposes."

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Obert Masaraure said teachers will not report for work next term until their grievances are met. "The protests for a living wage are ongoing. This Friday we will be protesting at Finance ministry offices in a protest dubbed Pay Day Funeral. We closed the second term early on 22 July 2019 and we will not be opening until our grievances are addressed," he said.

Zimbabwe Teachers' Association president Richard Gundane said teachers are incapacitated.

"Teachers are seriously incapacitated as a result of runaway prices in the wake of salaries that are way below the poverty datum line. The delayed implementation of a cost of living adjustment coupled with a budget that does not give any hope of a living wage will occasion the failure of the majority of teachers not to go to work in the third term," he said.

Gundane said so far resignations and absenteeism attributed to incapacitation are haunting the education system and urgent action was required on the part of government to avert a crisis during the public examinations period that begins in October. But Primary and Secondary Education minister Paul Mavima told NewsDay that discussions were underway between civil servants' representatives and the government.

"The President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) has promised to address some of their issues. Ncube has also promised to address their grievances. So, I do not see why teachers would want to go on an industrial action," he said.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Fuel situation in Zimbabwe improves

16 secs ago | 0 Views

13-year-old girl married off for $80 in Zimbabwe

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe democratic space has shrunk

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Stanbic Bank recruits more student interns

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Caps Utd elevates Darling Dodo

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter engages Steve Dyer

4 mins ago | 3 Views

FC Platinum shift base to Bulawayo

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangaga appoints five new judges

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe is a country of laws

6 mins ago | 2 Views

War veterans recommend anti-sanctions holiday

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Police in 5-day cybercrime training

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Poison fearing Mphoko now a wanted man

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa to meet 10-member Zanu-PF commission to investigate Obert Mpofu

8 mins ago | 14 Views

Bulawayo bomb scare: Army called in

9 mins ago | 6 Views

US regime change in Zimbabwe getting brazenly silly

11 mins ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa's govt slams EU's 'intrusive attitude'

11 mins ago | 9 Views

Chief Ndiweni fights conviction & sentence

11 mins ago | 7 Views

Mthuli Ncube to issue new coins, notes

12 mins ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defends police position on MDC Chamisa's demos

13 mins ago | 15 Views

Rural teachers to wear black every pay day to mourn death of 'our salaries'

14 mins ago | 10 Views

Chamisa's supporters jailed over dangerous weapons

18 mins ago | 37 Views

IMF says Zimbabwe must not increase civil servants salaries

33 mins ago | 145 Views

WATCH: Latest on Phelekezela Mphoko

1 hr ago | 978 Views

Police ban MDC Masvingo mass demonstration

1 hr ago | 441 Views

European Union shocks Mnangagwa's government

10 hrs ago | 9036 Views

Chamisa's hired soldiers caught with their pants down

10 hrs ago | 8383 Views

'People have lost confidence in elected regime' says Fr Wermter - it's worse and more complex

11 hrs ago | 1574 Views

A Letter to Zimbabwe National Army Officers

11 hrs ago | 3502 Views

Our 'scoop' obsessed jurnos, first things first

11 hrs ago | 453 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Kirsty Coventry mourn Mnangagwa's 'love-rival'

13 hrs ago | 8141 Views

Europe sends a strong message to Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 9689 Views

The Crocodile in Crisis

14 hrs ago | 3709 Views

Rebecca Malope retires

14 hrs ago | 2514 Views

WATCH: Chamisa, Mnangagwa sponsored by same cartels

15 hrs ago | 2381 Views

Zimbabwe youths rally behind Chief Ndiweni

15 hrs ago | 2673 Views

'Zimbabwe to issue cash notes soon'

15 hrs ago | 4636 Views

Zimbabwean woman forced to give birth standing up in South Africa

15 hrs ago | 1489 Views

WATCH: Soldiers in Gweru march on behalf of Chamisa's MDC

15 hrs ago | 11958 Views

Zimdiaspora in final push

15 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Moral authority is a pre-requisite for Good Governance

15 hrs ago | 173 Views

How to improve academic performance with proper time management

15 hrs ago | 249 Views

Open letter to Jacob Mudenda: What was your role during Gukurahundi?

15 hrs ago | 838 Views

'Ignorance of failing to see sanction will go if have free elections, makes us a laughing stock' admit prodigal son

15 hrs ago | 389 Views

'Zimbabwe not heading towards hyperinflation'

16 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee member attacked in Nyanga

16 hrs ago | 924 Views

2 die in Chipinge bus accident

16 hrs ago | 721 Views

Zimbabweans too domesticated, but Mnangagwa beware, people will come for you

16 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Mnangagwa 'victim' dies

16 hrs ago | 5445 Views

Zanu-PF Manicaland accuses MDC of cheap politicking

17 hrs ago | 320 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days