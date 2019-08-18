Fuel situation in Zimbabwe improves

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

#PostCabinetBrief The power supply situation has significantly improved on account of power imports from ESKOM. Minister @fortunechasi will soon meet his Mozambican counterpart for negotiations relating to additional power imports from HCB of Mozambique. pic.twitter.com/4DOOGdKbBN — Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) August 20, 2019

The Minister of Energy and Power Development Fortune Chasi told Cabinet on Tuesday that the fuel situation in the country has improved in the country significantly as has been evidenced by the shorter fuel queues in fuel stations all over the country.The Minister of Information Monica Mutsvangwa told journalists that Chasi said he is expecting the situation to improve further when the Central Bank releases more funds to purchase the basic commodity.Meanwhile, the electricity supply situation is said to have significantly improved and moved back to stage 1 after Zimbabwe struck a deal to import electricity from South Africa's Eskom.Chasi is expected to his Mozambican counterpart for negotiations relating to additional power imports from HCB of Mozambique.