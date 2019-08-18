Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fuel situation in Zimbabwe improves

by Mandla Ndlovu
12 secs ago | Views
The Minister of Energy and Power Development Fortune Chasi told Cabinet on Tuesday that the fuel situation in the country has improved in the country significantly as has been evidenced by the shorter fuel queues in fuel stations all over the country.

The Minister of Information Monica Mutsvangwa told journalists that Chasi said he is expecting the situation to improve further when the Central Bank releases more funds to purchase the basic commodity.

Meanwhile, the electricity supply situation is said to have significantly improved and moved back to stage 1 after Zimbabwe struck a deal to import electricity from South Africa's Eskom.

Chasi is expected to his Mozambican counterpart for negotiations relating to additional power imports from HCB of Mozambique.




Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

13-year-old girl married off for $80 in Zimbabwe

1 min ago | 0 Views

Teachers threaten chalks down

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe democratic space has shrunk

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Stanbic Bank recruits more student interns

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Caps Utd elevates Darling Dodo

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter engages Steve Dyer

4 mins ago | 3 Views

FC Platinum shift base to Bulawayo

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangaga appoints five new judges

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe is a country of laws

6 mins ago | 2 Views

War veterans recommend anti-sanctions holiday

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Police in 5-day cybercrime training

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Poison fearing Mphoko now a wanted man

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa to meet 10-member Zanu-PF commission to investigate Obert Mpofu

8 mins ago | 14 Views

Bulawayo bomb scare: Army called in

9 mins ago | 6 Views

US regime change in Zimbabwe getting brazenly silly

10 mins ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa's govt slams EU's 'intrusive attitude'

11 mins ago | 9 Views

Chief Ndiweni fights conviction & sentence

11 mins ago | 7 Views

Mthuli Ncube to issue new coins, notes

12 mins ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defends police position on MDC Chamisa's demos

13 mins ago | 14 Views

Rural teachers to wear black every pay day to mourn death of 'our salaries'

14 mins ago | 10 Views

Chamisa's supporters jailed over dangerous weapons

18 mins ago | 36 Views

IMF says Zimbabwe must not increase civil servants salaries

33 mins ago | 145 Views

WATCH: Latest on Phelekezela Mphoko

1 hr ago | 978 Views

Police ban MDC Masvingo mass demonstration

1 hr ago | 441 Views

European Union shocks Mnangagwa's government

10 hrs ago | 9032 Views

Chamisa's hired soldiers caught with their pants down

10 hrs ago | 8382 Views

'People have lost confidence in elected regime' says Fr Wermter - it's worse and more complex

11 hrs ago | 1574 Views

A Letter to Zimbabwe National Army Officers

11 hrs ago | 3502 Views

Our 'scoop' obsessed jurnos, first things first

11 hrs ago | 453 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Kirsty Coventry mourn Mnangagwa's 'love-rival'

13 hrs ago | 8138 Views

Europe sends a strong message to Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 9689 Views

The Crocodile in Crisis

14 hrs ago | 3709 Views

Rebecca Malope retires

14 hrs ago | 2514 Views

WATCH: Chamisa, Mnangagwa sponsored by same cartels

15 hrs ago | 2381 Views

Zimbabwe youths rally behind Chief Ndiweni

15 hrs ago | 2673 Views

'Zimbabwe to issue cash notes soon'

15 hrs ago | 4636 Views

Zimbabwean woman forced to give birth standing up in South Africa

15 hrs ago | 1489 Views

WATCH: Soldiers in Gweru march on behalf of Chamisa's MDC

15 hrs ago | 11955 Views

Zimdiaspora in final push

15 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Moral authority is a pre-requisite for Good Governance

15 hrs ago | 173 Views

How to improve academic performance with proper time management

15 hrs ago | 249 Views

Open letter to Jacob Mudenda: What was your role during Gukurahundi?

15 hrs ago | 838 Views

'Ignorance of failing to see sanction will go if have free elections, makes us a laughing stock' admit prodigal son

15 hrs ago | 389 Views

'Zimbabwe not heading towards hyperinflation'

16 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee member attacked in Nyanga

16 hrs ago | 924 Views

2 die in Chipinge bus accident

16 hrs ago | 720 Views

Zimbabweans too domesticated, but Mnangagwa beware, people will come for you

16 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Mnangagwa 'victim' dies

16 hrs ago | 5445 Views

Zanu-PF Manicaland accuses MDC of cheap politicking

17 hrs ago | 320 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days