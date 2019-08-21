Man jailed for stealing at a funeral

News / National

by Staff reporter

A RUSAPE man, Simon Chitiyo, was yesterday sentenced to one year in jail for stealing a mobile phone worth $500 at a funeral.Chitiyo (27) appeared before Mutare magistrate Purity Gumbo, who conditionally suspended six months of his sentence leaving him to serve an effective six months.The court heard that on August 15, attended a funeral service in Chikanga suburb in Mutare.During the service, Chitiyo went into the dining room and stole a Samsung phone.When the complainant Tough Kushaina went to check for his cellphone, he met the convict on his way out of the house.Kushaina later searched Chitiyo and recovered the phone.