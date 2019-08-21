Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man jailed for stealing at a funeral

by Staff reporter
21 Aug 2019 at 07:52hrs | Views
A RUSAPE man, Simon Chitiyo, was yesterday sentenced to one year in jail for stealing a mobile phone worth $500 at a funeral.

Chitiyo (27) appeared before Mutare magistrate Purity Gumbo, who conditionally suspended six months of his sentence leaving him to serve an effective six months.

The court heard that on August 15, attended a funeral service in Chikanga suburb in Mutare.

During the service, Chitiyo went into the dining room and stole a Samsung phone.

When the complainant Tough Kushaina went to check for his cellphone, he met the convict on his way out of the house.

Kushaina later searched Chitiyo and recovered the phone.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's Educate partners with UK's SympliFi

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Marvelous Nakamba set for big things with Aston Villa

11 mins ago | 21 Views

Cleric 'reveals' Mnangagwa plot

21 mins ago | 70 Views

Chamisa goes for the kill

22 mins ago | 79 Views

Mnangagwa top advisor quits

28 mins ago | 76 Views

'Zanu-PF won people's mandate and will not share it with MDC' - illegitimate, rigged elections

30 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe-Iran scholarship goes 19 months without stipend from govt

31 mins ago | 11 Views

Why you should consider adding Engineered Oak Flooring to your home

32 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa warns Zacc against abuse of power

43 mins ago | 297 Views

Court throws away RTGS$ challenge

45 mins ago | 144 Views

'Sanctions frustrating Mnangagwa's plans to upgrade riot gear'

45 mins ago | 106 Views

2 die in Birchenough road accident

46 mins ago | 86 Views

Old Mutual adopts hyperinflationary accounting for its Zimbabwe unit

46 mins ago | 45 Views

Beitbridge runs dry

47 mins ago | 102 Views

Biti sues First Mutual Holdings for $15m

47 mins ago | 153 Views

Chamisa's MDC under siege

48 mins ago | 206 Views

Gweru shelves prepaid water meter project

48 mins ago | 27 Views

Chief Ndiweni finally applies for bail

48 mins ago | 165 Views

Business partner seeks dismissal of Mombeshora's property claim

49 mins ago | 43 Views

Gunmen open fire on MDC MP's house

49 mins ago | 94 Views

Dabengwa Foundation seeks hero status for Lesabe, Moyo

50 mins ago | 108 Views

Are Zimbabwe MPs doing us any good?

50 mins ago | 46 Views

Bees sting woman to death

51 mins ago | 136 Views

Lulu ready for Chitembwe

51 mins ago | 34 Views

Probe underway on Gonyeti 'kidnapping'

52 mins ago | 96 Views

Likukuma fired as ZTA boss

52 mins ago | 72 Views

Prophet 'kidnaps' baby for prayer session

53 mins ago | 53 Views

Demand for solar doubles DPA client base

53 mins ago | 47 Views

US ambassador dodges Mnangagwa govt

54 mins ago | 155 Views

Bulawayo woman brutally killed in UK

54 mins ago | 176 Views

Indian gold merchant invests in Zimbabwe sector

55 mins ago | 40 Views

Government gains $375 million

55 mins ago | 56 Views

Econet launches digital mobile bureau de change

56 mins ago | 137 Views

Harare to invest in more solar traffic lights

56 mins ago | 29 Views

Chitungwiza Residents demand forensic audit

57 mins ago | 31 Views

RBZ acts on money transfer agents' consumer rip-off

57 mins ago | 127 Views

Sadc resolutions portend well for Africa's unity

58 mins ago | 16 Views

Customers welcome new Zesa tariff system

59 mins ago | 86 Views

Chamisa using people for his own selfish ends

59 mins ago | 53 Views

Chibaya arrested over anti-Mnangagwa demos

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa to open Harare agric show

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Minister Cain Mathema professes ignorance of rampant abductions

1 hr ago | 29 Views

RTGS system to send money in 5 seconds

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Chinese State Advisory Council in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa demands results from workers

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Ndebele 'King' Bulelani Khumalo barred from visiting jailed Chief Ndiweni

2 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Jacob Mudenda's scandals unpacked?

3 hrs ago | 2290 Views

'Fuel queues disappear in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 3396 Views

WATCH: Comedian Gonyeti speaks out on abduction

3 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Chief Ndiweni sends a message to Zimbabweans

10 hrs ago | 10646 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days