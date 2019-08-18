Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe family food basket hits $1 684,45 mark

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
CONSUMER rights watchdog, Poverty Reduction Forum Trust (PRFT), says during the month of July, an average family of six required at least $1 684,45 to sufficiently source food and non-food items.

This comes as the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe has, for the past few months, failed to release its monthly cost of living basket that has been ballooning since January.

PRFT is a civil society organisation focused on policies that alleviate the poor through conducting research on poverty-related issues and engaging with policymakers.

"In the month of July, 2019, a family of six in Harare needed $1 684,45 to have access to a sufficient quantity and quality food and non-food items. Accessing the basic needs at this cost has become a nightmare, given that the salaries for both the public and private sectors have remained frozen, with civil servants earning an average income of $500 per month. Prices of most goods and services are being pegged at the parallel market rate (currently fluctuating US$1: ZW$11 on average) yet salaries have not been reviewed to match the prices level," PRFT said in a statement.

"There is no reprieve for citizens as fuel prices are continuously being increased due to the continued weakening of the Zimdollar against the United States dollar and other foreign currencies. The increase in excise duty on fuel imports, which was recently announced in the mid-term budget review statement made by Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, partially contributed to the increase in fuel prices.

"The increase in excise duty is operationalised by Statutory Instrument 161 of 2019, Customs and Excise (Tariff) (Amendment) notice 10, 2019. Fuel price increases continue to push-up costs of transporting goods and this is ultimately increasing the prices of basic goods and services."

According to PRFT, despite having introduced a local currency, Zimbabwe is still facing a two-tier pricing model.

The pricing model includes prices of goods pegged in electronic money and hard currency, which are bond notes and coins.

In that regard, evidence gathered by PRFT during its price tracking in Harare established that tuckshops prefer selling basic commodities at bond cash prices and charge an extra 10% to 15% on average to a consumer who buys with electronic money (EcoCash).

This situation is compounded by the fact that the central bank has not yet increased the supply of cash in banks, though they promised to do so following the re-introduction of the Zimdollar.

"The daily maximum withdrawal for banks is still pegged at $100 for individuals and $300 for institutions. PRFT's overall observation is that the introduction of the local currency through the SI 142 of 2019 has not removed the two-tier pricing system and the citizens have continued to be short changed," PRFT said.

"The Poverty Reduction Forum Trust continues to advocate for government to come up with policies which ensure that all citizens can afford to live dignified lifestyles. The economic hardships are increasingly being characterised by an erosion of social norms and values."

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Lobengula clan wades into Chief Ndiweni case

41 secs ago | 0 Views

Murowa Diamonds swindled in aircraft purchase deal

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Bill ignorance irks MPs

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Chamisa to change tact on demos

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Man jailed for stealing at a funeral

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Chamisa party's ex-workers eye MDC's govt grant

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Zec pushes for transparency

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Fuel situation in Zimbabwe improves

5 mins ago | 1 Views

13-year-old girl married off for $80 in Zimbabwe

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Teachers threaten chalks down

7 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe democratic space has shrunk

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Stanbic Bank recruits more student interns

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Caps Utd elevates Darling Dodo

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter engages Steve Dyer

9 mins ago | 15 Views

FC Platinum shift base to Bulawayo

10 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangaga appoints five new judges

11 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe is a country of laws

11 mins ago | 3 Views

War veterans recommend anti-sanctions holiday

11 mins ago | 3 Views

Police in 5-day cybercrime training

11 mins ago | 0 Views

Poison fearing Mphoko now a wanted man

11 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa to meet 10-member Zanu-PF commission to investigate Obert Mpofu

13 mins ago | 23 Views

Bulawayo bomb scare: Army called in

14 mins ago | 15 Views

US regime change in Zimbabwe getting brazenly silly

16 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa's govt slams EU's 'intrusive attitude'

16 mins ago | 14 Views

Chief Ndiweni fights conviction & sentence

16 mins ago | 11 Views

Mthuli Ncube to issue new coins, notes

17 mins ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defends police position on MDC Chamisa's demos

19 mins ago | 21 Views

Rural teachers to wear black every pay day to mourn death of 'our salaries'

19 mins ago | 14 Views

Chamisa's supporters jailed over dangerous weapons

23 mins ago | 44 Views

IMF says Zimbabwe must not increase civil servants salaries

38 mins ago | 173 Views

WATCH: Latest on Phelekezela Mphoko

1 hr ago | 1068 Views

Police ban MDC Masvingo mass demonstration

2 hrs ago | 477 Views

European Union shocks Mnangagwa's government

10 hrs ago | 9143 Views

Chamisa's hired soldiers caught with their pants down

11 hrs ago | 8475 Views

'People have lost confidence in elected regime' says Fr Wermter - it's worse and more complex

11 hrs ago | 1585 Views

A Letter to Zimbabwe National Army Officers

11 hrs ago | 3544 Views

Our 'scoop' obsessed jurnos, first things first

11 hrs ago | 457 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Kirsty Coventry mourn Mnangagwa's 'love-rival'

13 hrs ago | 8179 Views

Europe sends a strong message to Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 9765 Views

The Crocodile in Crisis

14 hrs ago | 3727 Views

Rebecca Malope retires

14 hrs ago | 2521 Views

WATCH: Chamisa, Mnangagwa sponsored by same cartels

15 hrs ago | 2386 Views

Zimbabwe youths rally behind Chief Ndiweni

15 hrs ago | 2688 Views

'Zimbabwe to issue cash notes soon'

15 hrs ago | 4665 Views

Zimbabwean woman forced to give birth standing up in South Africa

15 hrs ago | 1498 Views

WATCH: Soldiers in Gweru march on behalf of Chamisa's MDC

15 hrs ago | 12027 Views

Zimdiaspora in final push

15 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Moral authority is a pre-requisite for Good Governance

15 hrs ago | 173 Views

How to improve academic performance with proper time management

15 hrs ago | 252 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days