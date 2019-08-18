Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Like Mnangagwa, Mphoko knows he will not be treated fairly

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko is not a fugitive as reported by some sections of media but is at home and cooperating with the detectives from the Anti-Corruption Commission his lawyer has said.

South Africa’s SABC news anchor Peter Ndoro on Tuesday said he spoke to lawyer Zibusiso Ncube who said his client was at his home and in the country.

Mphoko reportedly sped off when ZACC officials wanted to arrest and the police failed to stop his car which was said to be driven by his son Siqokoqela Mphoko.

Political analyst Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya told Ndoro that Mphoko was within his rights to flee the justice system in Zimbabwe because he knows he will not be treated fairly. He added that the reason why Mnangagwa fled in 2017 was because he knew the justice system was used to crush opponents of the incumbent.

Watch the video below:



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days