Man kills self over daughter's lobola

by Staff reporter
28 secs ago | Views
A CHINHOYI man hanged himself after receiving news that his daughter had died before her husband paid lobola.

Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara confirmed the death of Gift Muzamarunya (35) of Machingauta village, Chihota Farm, Muvami in Makonde district.

Police said on August 11, the now-deceased got information that his daughter (age not given) had died at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital from an undisclosed cause.

He reportedly told his neighbour, Portifa Kadyamatimba, that he was going to commit suicide because his daughter has died before he received lobola from his in-laws.

He then vanished from his homestead, only to be found hanging from a tree after neighbours alerted his wife about his threats to commit suicide.

Source - newsday

