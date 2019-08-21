Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's MDC in crisis meeting

by Staff reporter
21 Aug 2019 at 12:00hrs | Views
THE opposition MDC's top leadership is convening in Harare today to review their foiled countrywide protests which were ruthlessly crushed by the police and soldiers.

The leaders are expected to brainstorm and come up with new strategies to force President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to restore political and economic stability in the country.

Highly-placed MDC sources said party leader Nelson Chamisa, after being outfoxed by Mnangagwa on the diplomatic front in the region, will be looking for new ways to continue piling up political pressure on the Zanu-PF government without causing bloodshed.

"The meeting comes in the face of blocked demonstrations in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru and other towns. The MDC is clear that political pressure is the only alternative given that leaders on the continent are siding with the oppressive regime. So we are now finding new ways of venting and they are there," the source said.

Using the Public Order and Security Act, the police banned demonstrations slated for Harare, Bulawayo and Gweru between Friday and yesterday, deploying heavily armed police to disperse the protesters. The opposition tried to use the courts, but left with egg on the face after the courts upheld the police's prohibition orders.

Deputy party spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka confirmed the meeting would take place to devise new strategies.

"These are not normal times in the country. The nation is agitated due to enormous national grievances that include power shortages, fuel shortages, unemployment as well as the imposition of a debased currency that has dismally failed to provide respite to the despondent nation. Amid all this, we are experiencing what amounts to the subversion of the constitutional order in the country. The fascist regime has staged yet another coup, this time, a coup of the Constitution of the country and we are basically under a de facto state of emergency. Under these circumstances, the leadership has to meet and will meet," Tamborinyoka said.

He added that the deployment of State security agents on the streets of Harare, Bulawayo and Gweru was ample demonstration that the MDC needed to revisit it tactics.

"When you see the State machinery all over our towns attempting to stop the citizens from exercising their constitutional rights, it amounts to a coup of the Constitution. The crude and fascist banning of the citizens' right to march peacefully means there is a need to discuss the mammoth crisis and gross violation of human rights," he said.

Turning to Sadc, the MDC said while it continues with its diplomatic offensive, it was dismayed that Mnangagwa had been made the chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.

Contacted for comment, Zanu-PF secretary for legal affairs Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana said the ruling party was not worried about the MDC's change of tact.

"The party does not enforce the laws of this country. We are, therefore, not concerned about the restrategising of the MDC," he said.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PROPHECY: Zimbabwe Prophet warns Cyril Ramaphosa

44 mins ago | 568 Views

BREAKING: Doug Coltart arrested

2 hrs ago | 2613 Views

Xenophobic scare targets foreign truck drivers in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 1685 Views

PHOTOS: Gumbura reunites with family

3 hrs ago | 4266 Views

Chief Ndiweni is not above the law

4 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Zimbabwe's Educate partners with UK's SympliFi

5 hrs ago | 344 Views

Marvelous Nakamba set for big things with Aston Villa

5 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Cleric 'reveals' Mnangagwa plot

5 hrs ago | 4291 Views

Chamisa goes for the kill

5 hrs ago | 6023 Views

Mnangagwa top advisor quits

5 hrs ago | 5607 Views

'Zanu-PF won people's mandate and will not share it with MDC' - illegitimate, rigged elections

5 hrs ago | 387 Views

Zimbabwe-Iran scholarship goes 19 months without stipend from govt

5 hrs ago | 205 Views

Why you should consider adding Engineered Oak Flooring to your home

5 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mnangagwa warns Zacc against abuse of power

6 hrs ago | 2218 Views

Court throws away RTGS$ challenge

6 hrs ago | 897 Views

'Sanctions frustrating Mnangagwa's plans to upgrade riot gear'

6 hrs ago | 714 Views

2 die in Birchenough road accident

6 hrs ago | 505 Views

Old Mutual adopts hyperinflationary accounting for its Zimbabwe unit

6 hrs ago | 389 Views

Beitbridge runs dry

6 hrs ago | 406 Views

Biti sues First Mutual Holdings for $15m

6 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Chamisa's MDC under siege

6 hrs ago | 930 Views

Gweru shelves prepaid water meter project

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

Chief Ndiweni finally applies for bail

6 hrs ago | 670 Views

Business partner seeks dismissal of Mombeshora's property claim

6 hrs ago | 170 Views

Gunmen open fire on MDC MP's house

6 hrs ago | 342 Views

Dabengwa Foundation seeks hero status for Lesabe, Moyo

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

Are Zimbabwe MPs doing us any good?

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Bees sting woman to death

6 hrs ago | 539 Views

Lulu ready for Chitembwe

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

Probe underway on Gonyeti 'kidnapping'

6 hrs ago | 360 Views

UK To Zimbabwe September shipping dates (SPONSORED)

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

Likukuma fired as ZTA boss

6 hrs ago | 261 Views

Prophet 'kidnaps' baby for prayer session

6 hrs ago | 215 Views

Demand for solar doubles DPA client base

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

US ambassador dodges Mnangagwa govt

6 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Bulawayo woman brutally killed in UK

6 hrs ago | 504 Views

Indian gold merchant invests in Zimbabwe sector

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

Government gains $375 million

6 hrs ago | 177 Views

Econet launches digital mobile bureau de change

6 hrs ago | 486 Views

Harare to invest in more solar traffic lights

6 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chitungwiza Residents demand forensic audit

6 hrs ago | 89 Views

RBZ acts on money transfer agents' consumer rip-off

6 hrs ago | 823 Views

Sadc resolutions portend well for Africa's unity

6 hrs ago | 64 Views

Customers welcome new Zesa tariff system

6 hrs ago | 482 Views

Chamisa using people for his own selfish ends

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

Chibaya arrested over anti-Mnangagwa demos

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa to open Harare agric show

6 hrs ago | 62 Views

Minister Cain Mathema professes ignorance of rampant abductions

6 hrs ago | 127 Views

RTGS system to send money in 5 seconds

6 hrs ago | 422 Views

Chinese State Advisory Council in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 78 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days