West steps up pressure on Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The government appears to have shot himself in the foot with its ongoing brutal crackdown against opposition and pro-democracy activists - possibly dealing a fatal blow to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's efforts to mend Harare's frosty relations with the West.

EU bloc's top diplomats in Harare have rung alarm bells over the brutal crackdown on human rights activists and protesters by President Mnangagwa's administration in the past few days.

The police crackdown came after Zimbabweans, angry over the country's worsening economic situation, recently took to the streets to register their displeasure on the pain caused.  

This comes at the European Union, the United States of American, Canada and Australia have now ominously joined forces to rebuke Zimbabwe over its savage clampdown on government critics, in what diplomatic sources say could spell "big trouble" for the country.



Meanwhile, human rights groups have released damning statistics that reveal the relevant the extent of the torture and arbitrary arrest of human rights and political activists in Harare and Bulawayo, following the recent banning of opposition demonstrations in the two cities.
The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum - a coalition of local human rights organisations - says a total of 114 people have suffered gross human rights violations in the past week alone leading to the banned mass demonstrations over the country's economic crisis which has left Zimbabweans reeling from price hikes and shortages of power and fuel.

Government has hit back at Western countries' "intrusive and judgmental attitude" after they issued a statement which appeared to condone violent behaviour by the Zimbabwean opposition while condemning authorities' stance against lawlessness.

Last Friday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) dispersed groups of MDC-Alliance supporters who took to the streets to demonstrate, despite a police Prohibition Order which was upheld by the High Court.

The opposition had applied to hold a demonstration on August 16 in Harare, while other demonstrations - seen as a way to unseat the constitutional Government through lawlessness - were slated for other cities and towns, but authorities turned the application down.


Source - newsday

