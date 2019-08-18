'Mnangagwa threatened to kill Majonga over High school lover'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

This clip is from the video I presented in July 2017 to the ZanuPF politburo, well before the Nov Army coup, to alert President Mugabe & ZanuPF about the coup. Evidence on the Majonga case is overwhelming. There's a docket. One of the reasons for the coup was to kill the case! pic.twitter.com/yHdliw0EXi — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 21, 2019

Professor Jonathan Moyo says the late veteran journalist Godfrey Majonga did not open a court case against President Emmerson Mnangagwa because he was threatened with death.Majonga is alleged to have jumped out of the window of a building when Mnangagwa found him with his girlfriend.Said Moyo, "Principally because Majonga was threatened with death by the gukurahundi culprit; but also because the tragic incident raised uncomfortable and unhappy moral issues of infidelity!"When asked whether the lady in question was working at ZBC Moyo said, "No she was not a ZBC news anchor. She was a Bulawayo high school student, at the time!"On Tuesday Prof Moyo Mourned Majonga saying, "A tragic loss with a tragic background. What is Emmerson Mnangagwa thinking on this sad day? Whatever. The cover of his 38-year old impunity will be blown away & brought to an end, one day. God knows. Rinemanyanga hariputirwe!"Moyo has always claimed to have the docket that relates to the Majonga-Mnangagwa love triangle.