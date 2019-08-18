Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa threatened to kill Majonga over High school lover'

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Professor Jonathan Moyo says the late veteran journalist Godfrey Majonga did not open a court case against President Emmerson Mnangagwa because he was threatened with death.

Majonga is alleged to have jumped out of the window of a building when Mnangagwa found him with his girlfriend.  

Said Moyo, "Principally because Majonga was threatened with death by the gukurahundi culprit; but also because the tragic incident raised uncomfortable and unhappy moral issues of infidelity!"
When asked whether the lady in question was working at ZBC Moyo said, "No she was not a ZBC news anchor. She was a Bulawayo high school student, at the time!"

On Tuesday Prof Moyo Mourned Majonga saying, "A tragic loss with a tragic background. What is Emmerson Mnangagwa thinking on this sad day? Whatever. The cover of his 38-year old impunity will be blown away & brought to an end, one day. God knows. Rinemanyanga hariputirwe!"

Moyo has always claimed to have the docket that relates to the Majonga-Mnangagwa love triangle.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

SADC behind the new dispensation …as it adds its growing voice against illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe

2 mins ago | 0 Views

'Regime change!' is a desirable consequence of free elections and not a dirty phrase

16 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa: Reformist, corruption buster chimera

42 mins ago | 132 Views

Chamisa's MDC fails to pay salaries

43 mins ago | 170 Views

Mnangagwa dragged into Mphoko, Zacc fight

44 mins ago | 274 Views

Mphoko, ZACC strike deal

48 mins ago | 436 Views

Mnangagwa denies Majonga 'love rivalry' allegations

48 mins ago | 392 Views

Allan Gray hopes that courts rule in Trevor Manuel's favour against Peter Moyo

49 mins ago | 61 Views

ZANU PF youth leader attacks Jonathan Moyo

2 hrs ago | 835 Views

Latest on MDC Masvingo mass demonstrations

2 hrs ago | 2064 Views

'Phelekezela Mphoko guarded by CIOs'

2 hrs ago | 1931 Views

Chamisa will never dance to Mnangagwa's tune

3 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Biti takes on Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 3163 Views

Andersen Global comes to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 902 Views

Chief Ndiweni's dilemma: A balanced analysis

4 hrs ago | 1756 Views

Never promise anyone something you are never sure to fulfil

4 hrs ago | 577 Views

Too educated to pass the IELTS test?

4 hrs ago | 650 Views

Mnangagwa's govt frightened to the core, says Coltart

4 hrs ago | 1812 Views

West steps up pressure on Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1979 Views

Chamisa's MDC in crisis meeting

4 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Top 5 PS2 ISOS to play with friends you can get right now

5 hrs ago | 87 Views

Man kills self over daughter's lobola

5 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Soldiers arrested for stealing scrap metal, illegal mining

5 hrs ago | 537 Views

Like Mnangagwa, Mphoko knows he will not be treated fairly

5 hrs ago | 858 Views

Smelly Dube sues The Mirror for $1,5m

5 hrs ago | 558 Views

Nakamba's debut delay clarified

5 hrs ago | 650 Views

Ngodzo wins Player of the Month award

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chicken Inn forced to release Augusto

5 hrs ago | 328 Views

Lobengula clan wades into Chief Ndiweni case

5 hrs ago | 851 Views

Murowa Diamonds swindled in aircraft purchase deal

5 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zimbabwe family food basket hits $1 684,45 mark

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

Bill ignorance irks MPs

5 hrs ago | 227 Views

Chamisa to change tact on demos

5 hrs ago | 695 Views

Man jailed for stealing at a funeral

5 hrs ago | 263 Views

Chamisa party's ex-workers eye MDC's govt grant

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zec pushes for transparency

5 hrs ago | 161 Views

Fuel situation in Zimbabwe improves

5 hrs ago | 480 Views

13-year-old girl married off for $80 in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

Teachers threaten chalks down

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe democratic space has shrunk

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

Stanbic Bank recruits more student interns

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

Caps Utd elevates Darling Dodo

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter engages Steve Dyer

5 hrs ago | 289 Views

FC Platinum shift base to Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mnangaga appoints five new judges

5 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zimbabwe is a country of laws

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

War veterans recommend anti-sanctions holiday

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

Police in 5-day cybercrime training

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

Poison fearing Mphoko now a wanted man

5 hrs ago | 203 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days