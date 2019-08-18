News / National
'Mnangagwa threatened to kill Majonga over High school lover'
3 hrs ago | Views
Professor Jonathan Moyo says the late veteran journalist Godfrey Majonga did not open a court case against President Emmerson Mnangagwa because he was threatened with death.
Majonga is alleged to have jumped out of the window of a building when Mnangagwa found him with his girlfriend.
Said Moyo, "Principally because Majonga was threatened with death by the gukurahundi culprit; but also because the tragic incident raised uncomfortable and unhappy moral issues of infidelity!"
When asked whether the lady in question was working at ZBC Moyo said, "No she was not a ZBC news anchor. She was a Bulawayo high school student, at the time!"
On Tuesday Prof Moyo Mourned Majonga saying, "A tragic loss with a tragic background. What is Emmerson Mnangagwa thinking on this sad day? Whatever. The cover of his 38-year old impunity will be blown away & brought to an end, one day. God knows. Rinemanyanga hariputirwe!"
Moyo has always claimed to have the docket that relates to the Majonga-Mnangagwa love triangle.
Majonga is alleged to have jumped out of the window of a building when Mnangagwa found him with his girlfriend.
When asked whether the lady in question was working at ZBC Moyo said, "No she was not a ZBC news anchor. She was a Bulawayo high school student, at the time!"
This clip is from the video I presented in July 2017 to the ZanuPF politburo, well before the Nov Army coup, to alert President Mugabe & ZanuPF about the coup. Evidence on the Majonga case is overwhelming. There's a docket. One of the reasons for the coup was to kill the case! pic.twitter.com/yHdliw0EXi— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 21, 2019
On Tuesday Prof Moyo Mourned Majonga saying, "A tragic loss with a tragic background. What is Emmerson Mnangagwa thinking on this sad day? Whatever. The cover of his 38-year old impunity will be blown away & brought to an end, one day. God knows. Rinemanyanga hariputirwe!"
Moyo has always claimed to have the docket that relates to the Majonga-Mnangagwa love triangle.
Source - Byo24News