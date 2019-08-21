Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa will never dance to Mnangagwa's tune

by Staff Reporter
21 Aug 2019 at 10:03hrs | Views
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa will not be part of the Political Actors Dialogue convened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa with the party describing the process as an out of tune choir.

Mnangagwa launched the platform in May to bring together political parties to discuss issues affecting Zimbabwe.

The party's director for elections Jacob Mafume said the Mnangagwa initiated dialogue was not genuine.

"You can not talk about anything until you have a genuine dialogue, if you have a genuine dialogue then everything is on the table. They can talk about their issues with us, we can talk about our issues with them," said Mafume.

"We are not going to come to Polad, our party, the President Nelson Chamisa will not be part of any choir, he is not going to be a dance hall artist dancing to the tunes of the ugly Polad. That is not going to happen."

Mafume said the Mnangagwa government was insincere about dialogue as they kept violating human rights in the country.

He said the arrest of party national chairperson Thabitha Khumalo over frivolous charges showed that the government is failing to reform.
 



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Phumuzile Phiri geared to grab Mangwe constituency from ZANU PF

27 mins ago | 57 Views

Rare solidarity for jailed Chief Ndiweni

2 hrs ago | 816 Views

Pastor defrauds congregants

4 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

4 hrs ago | 1581 Views

The science of winning by-elections

4 hrs ago | 507 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

4 hrs ago | 691 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

4 hrs ago | 587 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

4 hrs ago | 1029 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

4 hrs ago | 354 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

4 hrs ago | 599 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

4 hrs ago | 701 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

5 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

5 hrs ago | 699 Views

How to think in Dark Times

5 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

5 hrs ago | 188 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

5 hrs ago | 658 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

5 hrs ago | 828 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

5 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

5 hrs ago | 188 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 449 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 248 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

5 hrs ago | 680 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

5 hrs ago | 338 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

5 hrs ago | 1098 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 555 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

5 hrs ago | 107 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

16 hrs ago | 1996 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

17 hrs ago | 6638 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

17 hrs ago | 1272 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

17 hrs ago | 13733 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

19 hrs ago | 3990 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

20 hrs ago | 2838 Views

PSL results

20 hrs ago | 2318 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

20 hrs ago | 3946 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

20 hrs ago | 809 Views

Coltart still detained

21 hrs ago | 2491 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

21 hrs ago | 19382 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days