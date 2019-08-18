'Phelekezela Mphoko guarded by CIOs'

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Former Zimbabwean Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko is still guarded by State security which makes it impossible for him to flee from justice, his lawyer Zibusiso Ncube has said.Ncube was responding to media reports that Mphoko, wanted by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission over allegations of criminal abuse of office and obstructing the course of justice, was now a fugitive of justice."It's impossible for the former VP to flee. By virtue of being former VP he still has state security in the form of members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police guarding his residence 24 hours a day and seven days a week.When he is travelling, like we were travelling from my office to Tredgold Court, we had security details from the CIO, he is assigned security personnel so how on earth would he flee when he has got security personnel. It doesn't make sense," said Ncube." That whole story is just self-contradictory. You have security details assigned to the former VP. They travel with him to any place, if ever they wanted to stop him, they would have activated their contacts and said can you stop the former VP."Ncube said Mphoko on Monday drove home after they failed to agree with the prosecution on where the former VP was to sign a warned and cautioned statement." We have been clear that as soon as the state is ready, that as the prosecution is ready, we will have our day in court." He is being charged with contravening Section 174 of the Code that is criminal abuse of office a and alternatively Section 80 that is obstructing or defeating the course of justice," said Ncube.