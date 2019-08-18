Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Phelekezela Mphoko guarded by CIOs'

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Former Zimbabwean Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko is still guarded by State security which makes it impossible for him to flee from justice, his lawyer Zibusiso Ncube has said.

Ncube was responding to media reports that Mphoko, wanted by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission over allegations of criminal abuse of office and obstructing the course of justice, was now a fugitive of justice.

"It's impossible for the former VP to flee. By virtue of being former VP he still has state security in the form of members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police guarding his residence 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

When he is travelling, like we were travelling from my office to Tredgold Court, we had security details from the CIO, he is assigned security personnel so how on earth would he flee when he has got security personnel. It doesn't make sense," said Ncube.

" That whole story is just self-contradictory. You have security details assigned to the former VP. They travel with him to any place, if ever they wanted to stop him, they would have activated their contacts and said can you stop the former VP."

Ncube said Mphoko on Monday drove home after they failed to agree with the prosecution on where the former VP was to sign a warned and cautioned statement.

" We have been clear that as soon as the state is ready, that as the prosecution is ready, we will have our day in court.

" He is being charged with contravening Section 174 of the Code that is criminal abuse of office a and alternatively Section 80 that is obstructing or defeating the course of justice," said Ncube.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

SADC behind the new dispensation …as it adds its growing voice against illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe

41 mins ago | 31 Views

'Regime change!' is a desirable consequence of free elections and not a dirty phrase

55 mins ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa: Reformist, corruption buster chimera

1 hr ago | 344 Views

Chamisa's MDC fails to pay salaries

1 hr ago | 424 Views

Mnangagwa dragged into Mphoko, Zacc fight

1 hr ago | 728 Views

Mphoko, ZACC strike deal

1 hr ago | 1066 Views

Mnangagwa denies Majonga 'love rivalry' allegations

1 hr ago | 915 Views

Allan Gray hopes that courts rule in Trevor Manuel's favour against Peter Moyo

1 hr ago | 150 Views

ZANU PF youth leader attacks Jonathan Moyo

2 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Latest on MDC Masvingo mass demonstrations

3 hrs ago | 2671 Views

Chamisa will never dance to Mnangagwa's tune

3 hrs ago | 1412 Views

'Mnangagwa threatened to kill Majonga over High school lover'

4 hrs ago | 2808 Views

Biti takes on Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 3393 Views

Andersen Global comes to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 955 Views

Chief Ndiweni's dilemma: A balanced analysis

5 hrs ago | 1983 Views

Never promise anyone something you are never sure to fulfil

5 hrs ago | 605 Views

Too educated to pass the IELTS test?

5 hrs ago | 687 Views

Mnangagwa's govt frightened to the core, says Coltart

5 hrs ago | 1922 Views

West steps up pressure on Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2128 Views

Chamisa's MDC in crisis meeting

5 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Top 5 PS2 ISOS to play with friends you can get right now

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Man kills self over daughter's lobola

5 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Soldiers arrested for stealing scrap metal, illegal mining

5 hrs ago | 560 Views

Like Mnangagwa, Mphoko knows he will not be treated fairly

5 hrs ago | 888 Views

Smelly Dube sues The Mirror for $1,5m

5 hrs ago | 591 Views

Nakamba's debut delay clarified

5 hrs ago | 694 Views

Ngodzo wins Player of the Month award

5 hrs ago | 178 Views

Chicken Inn forced to release Augusto

5 hrs ago | 351 Views

Lobengula clan wades into Chief Ndiweni case

5 hrs ago | 904 Views

Murowa Diamonds swindled in aircraft purchase deal

5 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimbabwe family food basket hits $1 684,45 mark

5 hrs ago | 417 Views

Bill ignorance irks MPs

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Chamisa to change tact on demos

6 hrs ago | 737 Views

Man jailed for stealing at a funeral

6 hrs ago | 284 Views

Chamisa party's ex-workers eye MDC's govt grant

6 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zec pushes for transparency

6 hrs ago | 166 Views

Fuel situation in Zimbabwe improves

6 hrs ago | 511 Views

13-year-old girl married off for $80 in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 421 Views

Teachers threaten chalks down

6 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zimbabwe democratic space has shrunk

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

Stanbic Bank recruits more student interns

6 hrs ago | 223 Views

Caps Utd elevates Darling Dodo

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter engages Steve Dyer

6 hrs ago | 311 Views

FC Platinum shift base to Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mnangaga appoints five new judges

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimbabwe is a country of laws

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

War veterans recommend anti-sanctions holiday

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Police in 5-day cybercrime training

6 hrs ago | 45 Views

Poison fearing Mphoko now a wanted man

6 hrs ago | 212 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days