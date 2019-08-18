Latest on MDC Masvingo mass demonstrations

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

State of play in Masvingo as Mnangagwa regime displays its violent machinery following banning of the MDC protest in Zimbabwe's oldest recorded town! pic.twitter.com/aSc59a7jF4 — Pedzisai Ruhanya (@PedzisaiRuhanya) August 21, 2019

The opposition MDC on Wednesday filed an appeal at the Masvingo Magistrates Court appealing against the prohibition.ZBC reported that the hearing expected to be at 12 mid-day today.MDC member, Jonas Wakurawarerwa says the party awaits the court judgment before taking a decision.Commenting on the matter Journalist Hopewell Chin'no said, " This is the response by the regime to a People's desire to exercise their constitutional right in Masvingo, to march & protest against Corruption, Incompetence, Nepotism, Mismanagement & a failing Government. I wonder what people like kirsty Coventry are thinking whilst in there!"Police have issued prohibition orders in all MDC rallies.