News / National
Latest on MDC Masvingo mass demonstrations
32 mins ago | Views
The opposition MDC on Wednesday filed an appeal at the Masvingo Magistrates Court appealing against the prohibition.
ZBC reported that the hearing expected to be at 12 mid-day today.
MDC member, Jonas Wakurawarerwa says the party awaits the court judgment before taking a decision.
Commenting on the matter Journalist Hopewell Chin'no said, " This is the response by the regime to a People's desire to exercise their constitutional right in Masvingo, to march & protest against Corruption, Incompetence, Nepotism, Mismanagement & a failing Government. I wonder what people like kirsty Coventry are thinking whilst in there!"
Police have issued prohibition orders in all MDC rallies.
ZBC reported that the hearing expected to be at 12 mid-day today.
MDC member, Jonas Wakurawarerwa says the party awaits the court judgment before taking a decision.
State of play in Masvingo as Mnangagwa regime displays its violent machinery following banning of the MDC protest in Zimbabwe's oldest recorded town! pic.twitter.com/aSc59a7jF4— Pedzisai Ruhanya (@PedzisaiRuhanya) August 21, 2019
Commenting on the matter Journalist Hopewell Chin'no said, " This is the response by the regime to a People's desire to exercise their constitutional right in Masvingo, to march & protest against Corruption, Incompetence, Nepotism, Mismanagement & a failing Government. I wonder what people like kirsty Coventry are thinking whilst in there!"
Police have issued prohibition orders in all MDC rallies.
Source - Byo24News