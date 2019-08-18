Latest News Editor's Choice


Latest on MDC Masvingo mass demonstrations

by Mandla Ndlovu
The opposition MDC on Wednesday filed an appeal at the Masvingo Magistrates Court appealing against the prohibition.

ZBC reported that the hearing expected to be at 12 mid-day today.


MDC member, Jonas Wakurawarerwa says the party awaits the court judgment before taking a decision.

Commenting on the matter Journalist  Hopewell Chin'no said, " This is the response by the regime to a People's desire to exercise their constitutional right in Masvingo, to march & protest against Corruption, Incompetence, Nepotism, Mismanagement & a failing Government. I wonder what people like kirsty Coventry are thinking whilst in there!"

Police have issued prohibition orders in all MDC rallies.



