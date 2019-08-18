Mnangagwa denies Majonga 'love rivalry' allegations

News / National

by Staff reporter

This clip is from the video I presented in July 2017 to the ZanuPF politburo, well before the Nov Army coup, to alert President Mugabe & ZanuPF about the coup. Evidence on the Majonga case is overwhelming. There's a docket. One of the reasons for the coup was to kill the case! pic.twitter.com/yHdliw0EXi — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 21, 2019

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has denied involvement in the incident that permanently confined veteran broadcaster and charity worker Godfrey Majonga who died yesterday to a wheelchair.Former President Robert Mugabe told a rally in 2017 that he had been given information that his then deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, now the president, had given Majonga the choice of sitting on a hot stove or jumping from the window in a quarrel over a woman.Majonga succumbed to a chest infection at his home in Eastlea, Harare, on Monday evening, his family said.He was 62.Majonga was permanently disabled after he was pushed from the second floor of a high-rise building in 1988.Professor Jonathan Moyo says Majonga did not open a court case against President Mnangagwa because he was threatened with death.Majonga is alleged to have jumped out of the window of a building when Mnangagwa found him with his girlfriend.Said Moyo, "Principally because Majonga was threatened with death by the gukurahundi culprit; but also because the tragic incident raised uncomfortable and unhappy moral issues of infidelity!"When asked whether the lady in question was working at ZBC Moyo said, "No she was not a ZBC news anchor. She was a Bulawayo high school student, at the time!"