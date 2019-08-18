Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa denies Majonga 'love rivalry' allegations

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has denied involvement in the incident that permanently confined veteran broadcaster and charity worker Godfrey Majonga who died yesterday to a wheelchair.

Former President Robert Mugabe told a rally in 2017 that he had been given information that his then deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, now the president, had given Majonga the choice of sitting on a hot stove or jumping from the window in a quarrel over a woman.

Majonga succumbed to a chest infection at his home in Eastlea, Harare, on Monday evening, his family said.

He was 62.

Majonga was permanently disabled after he was pushed from the second floor of a high-rise building in 1988.

Professor Jonathan Moyo says Majonga did not open a court case against President Mnangagwa because he was threatened with death.

Majonga is alleged to have jumped out of the window of a building when Mnangagwa found him with his girlfriend.  

Said Moyo, "Principally because Majonga was threatened with death by the gukurahundi culprit; but also because the tragic incident raised uncomfortable and unhappy moral issues of infidelity!"

When asked whether the lady in question was working at ZBC Moyo said, "No she was not a ZBC news anchor. She was a Bulawayo high school student, at the time!"



Source - online

