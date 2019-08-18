Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mphoko, ZACC strike deal

by ZimLive
1 hr ago | Views
Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko could appear in court as early as Wednesday, his lawyer said, after talks with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Lawyer Zibusiso Ncube denied Mphoko was on the run after he refused to go to a police station on Monday, accusing ZACC of going back on an undertaking that he would appear in court on the same day.

Mphoko, who said he feared being injected with a deadly poison in police cells, is facing criminal abuse of office charges. He is accused of going to a police station in 2016 when he was vice president and ordering the release of corruption-accused officials from the roads agency, ZINARA.

Mphoko arrived at the Bulawayo Magistrate's Court by appointment on Monday. His lawyer said he had agreed with ZACC that the former vice president would be formally charged and then released on bail pending his trial in Harare.

The agreement fell apart, according to Ncube, after ZACC officials demanded that Mphoko should now go to Bulawayo Central Police Station. Mphoko's government aides drove off and returned to his Douglasdale home, which prompted ZACC to issue a statement saying he was now on the run.

Ncube told the Voice of America's Studio 7 on Tuesday that he had spoken to ZACC chairperson Loice Matanda-Moyo who had agreed to stick by the original agreement.

"She was surprised that Mphoko was said to be on the run, that he was avoiding appearing in court. She assured me that she never said Mphoko was on the run," Ncube said.

"We have now agreed that Mphoko will appear in court in Bulawayo, tomorrow (Wednesday) or the day after and we should then get a date for our appearance before a court in Harare.

"I don't expect that the former vice president will be detained, based on my discussions with ZACC."

Legal sources told ZimLive that Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi had taken a personal interest in the matter, and he may yet shift goalposts when Mphoko turns himself in.

"Whatever deal Mphoko has with ZACC does not bind the National Prosecuting Authority. ZACC does not prosecute its cases and Hodzi is determined to oppose bail and if bail is granted, he wants the title deeds to Mphoko's home. So all these fears Mphoko has about being sent to remand prison may yet come true," the source said.

Mphoko lost his position after the former President Robert Mugabe was ousted in a military coup in November 2017.

ZACC was reconstituted in July as President Emmerson Mnangagwa sought to add fresh impetus to the fight against corruption. But critics of the body say it is slipping into a familiar weakness of selective political prosecutions, while sparing corrupt officials connected to Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF party.

Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

SADC behind the new dispensation …as it adds its growing voice against illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe

39 mins ago | 28 Views

'Regime change!' is a desirable consequence of free elections and not a dirty phrase

52 mins ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa: Reformist, corruption buster chimera

1 hr ago | 326 Views

Chamisa's MDC fails to pay salaries

1 hr ago | 406 Views

Mnangagwa dragged into Mphoko, Zacc fight

1 hr ago | 695 Views

Mnangagwa denies Majonga 'love rivalry' allegations

1 hr ago | 881 Views

Allan Gray hopes that courts rule in Trevor Manuel's favour against Peter Moyo

1 hr ago | 148 Views

ZANU PF youth leader attacks Jonathan Moyo

2 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Latest on MDC Masvingo mass demonstrations

3 hrs ago | 2642 Views

'Phelekezela Mphoko guarded by CIOs'

3 hrs ago | 2312 Views

Chamisa will never dance to Mnangagwa's tune

3 hrs ago | 1404 Views

'Mnangagwa threatened to kill Majonga over High school lover'

3 hrs ago | 2790 Views

Biti takes on Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 3383 Views

Andersen Global comes to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 955 Views

Chief Ndiweni's dilemma: A balanced analysis

5 hrs ago | 1968 Views

Never promise anyone something you are never sure to fulfil

5 hrs ago | 604 Views

Too educated to pass the IELTS test?

5 hrs ago | 683 Views

Mnangagwa's govt frightened to the core, says Coltart

5 hrs ago | 1918 Views

West steps up pressure on Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Chamisa's MDC in crisis meeting

5 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Top 5 PS2 ISOS to play with friends you can get right now

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Man kills self over daughter's lobola

5 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Soldiers arrested for stealing scrap metal, illegal mining

5 hrs ago | 558 Views

Like Mnangagwa, Mphoko knows he will not be treated fairly

5 hrs ago | 887 Views

Smelly Dube sues The Mirror for $1,5m

5 hrs ago | 587 Views

Nakamba's debut delay clarified

5 hrs ago | 692 Views

Ngodzo wins Player of the Month award

5 hrs ago | 178 Views

Chicken Inn forced to release Augusto

5 hrs ago | 350 Views

Lobengula clan wades into Chief Ndiweni case

5 hrs ago | 898 Views

Murowa Diamonds swindled in aircraft purchase deal

5 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimbabwe family food basket hits $1 684,45 mark

5 hrs ago | 417 Views

Bill ignorance irks MPs

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

Chamisa to change tact on demos

5 hrs ago | 733 Views

Man jailed for stealing at a funeral

5 hrs ago | 283 Views

Chamisa party's ex-workers eye MDC's govt grant

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zec pushes for transparency

6 hrs ago | 165 Views

Fuel situation in Zimbabwe improves

6 hrs ago | 510 Views

13-year-old girl married off for $80 in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 421 Views

Teachers threaten chalks down

6 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zimbabwe democratic space has shrunk

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

Stanbic Bank recruits more student interns

6 hrs ago | 222 Views

Caps Utd elevates Darling Dodo

6 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter engages Steve Dyer

6 hrs ago | 311 Views

FC Platinum shift base to Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 248 Views

Mnangaga appoints five new judges

6 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zimbabwe is a country of laws

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

War veterans recommend anti-sanctions holiday

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Police in 5-day cybercrime training

6 hrs ago | 45 Views

Poison fearing Mphoko now a wanted man

6 hrs ago | 212 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days