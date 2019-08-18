Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF eyes Zaka by-election triumph

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF's Zaka East by-election candidate, Clemence Chiduwa, has said he is optimistic that the party will romp to victory in the poll slated for September 21.

Chiduwa who recently won the primary election will battle it out with Masvingo-based lawyer, Mr Derick Charamba (MDC Alliance), Mr Clemence Chavarika (NCA) and Mr Lazarus Mubango (FreeZim Congress).

The Zaka parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of the incumbent Zanu-PF MP, Caston Gumbwanda, in June.

In an interview, Chiduwa said he was going to emerge victorious as Zanu-PF is the only people-centred party among those contesting.

"People always want a political party which is people-oriented and it is only our party, Zanu-PF which has those qualities. Zaka East has always been our stronghold and that will not change.

"I am very optimistic that I am going to be the next MP for this constituency and I promise members that I will not fail them in doing my duties," said Chiduwa.

He said the party had a major campaign rally over the weekend.

"As a barometer, we had a campaign rally over the weekend which attracted a bumper crowd. This obviously sent shock waves to other contestants, especially from MDC Alliance.

"In actual fact, there is no room for opposition politics in Zaka and the whole province of Masvingo," he said. Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial information and publicity secretary, Ronald Ndaba, said it is a foregone conclusion that the party would retain the Zaka East seat as it is a formidable political force.

"Holding the by-election is just a formality as the result will be obvious. No party will stand against Zanu-PF and that is the reason why you see the party winning seats, originally held by the opposition," said Ndaba.

"We are sure that we will give MDC Alliance and two other contesting parties a drubbing, come September 21. That is our seat and we are going to retain it without any problem."

Last month, Zanu-PF trounced the MDC Alliance in the Lupane East by-election to retain the seat.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

UK Based Model to represent Zimbabwe at Miss Global International

10 mins ago | 6 Views

Temba Mliswa blasts ZANU PF propaganda

13 mins ago | 91 Views

Pastors' plot against Prophet Isaiah Sovi in Botswana exposed

1 hr ago | 306 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko given ZW$1 000 bail

2 hrs ago | 2027 Views

Zimbabwe plunged into darkness again

2 hrs ago | 2243 Views

Political freedoms are not respected in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 698 Views

Ibutho leNqama press release on Chief Ndiweni issue

2 hrs ago | 859 Views

'Regime change!' is a desirable consequence of free elections and not a dirty phrase

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Signs of economic resuscitation rattle MDC

2 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Scotch cart accidents kill 3

3 hrs ago | 737 Views

Man 'kills' cousin, pretends to be an informant

3 hrs ago | 521 Views

SADC behind the new dispensation …as it adds its growing voice against illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 485 Views

'Regime change!' is a desirable consequence of free elections and not a dirty phrase

4 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mnangagwa: Reformist, corruption buster chimera

4 hrs ago | 951 Views

Chamisa's MDC fails to pay salaries

4 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Mnangagwa dragged into Mphoko, Zacc fight

4 hrs ago | 2115 Views

Mphoko, ZACC strike deal

5 hrs ago | 3058 Views

Mnangagwa denies Majonga 'love rivalry' allegations

5 hrs ago | 2666 Views

Allan Gray hopes that courts rule in Trevor Manuel's favour against Peter Moyo

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

ZANU PF youth leader attacks Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 1995 Views

Latest on MDC Masvingo mass demonstrations

6 hrs ago | 4361 Views

'Phelekezela Mphoko guarded by CIOs'

6 hrs ago | 3449 Views

Chamisa will never dance to Mnangagwa's tune

6 hrs ago | 2213 Views

'Mnangagwa threatened to kill Majonga over High school lover'

7 hrs ago | 4049 Views

Biti takes on Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 4326 Views

Andersen Global comes to Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Chief Ndiweni's dilemma: A balanced analysis

8 hrs ago | 2739 Views

Never promise anyone something you are never sure to fulfil

8 hrs ago | 677 Views

Too educated to pass the IELTS test?

8 hrs ago | 843 Views

Mnangagwa's govt frightened to the core, says Coltart

8 hrs ago | 2500 Views

West steps up pressure on Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 2663 Views

Chamisa's MDC in crisis meeting

8 hrs ago | 1629 Views

Top 5 PS2 ISOS to play with friends you can get right now

8 hrs ago | 102 Views

Man kills self over daughter's lobola

8 hrs ago | 1596 Views

Soldiers arrested for stealing scrap metal, illegal mining

8 hrs ago | 649 Views

Like Mnangagwa, Mphoko knows he will not be treated fairly

8 hrs ago | 990 Views

Smelly Dube sues The Mirror for $1,5m

8 hrs ago | 742 Views

Nakamba's debut delay clarified

9 hrs ago | 895 Views

Ngodzo wins Player of the Month award

9 hrs ago | 204 Views

Chicken Inn forced to release Augusto

9 hrs ago | 409 Views

Lobengula clan wades into Chief Ndiweni case

9 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Murowa Diamonds swindled in aircraft purchase deal

9 hrs ago | 396 Views

Zimbabwe family food basket hits $1 684,45 mark

9 hrs ago | 542 Views

Bill ignorance irks MPs

9 hrs ago | 277 Views

Chamisa to change tact on demos

9 hrs ago | 847 Views

Man jailed for stealing at a funeral

9 hrs ago | 338 Views

Chamisa party's ex-workers eye MDC's govt grant

9 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zec pushes for transparency

9 hrs ago | 193 Views

Fuel situation in Zimbabwe improves

9 hrs ago | 620 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days