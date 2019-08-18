Zanu-PF eyes Zaka by-election triumph

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF's Zaka East by-election candidate, Clemence Chiduwa, has said he is optimistic that the party will romp to victory in the poll slated for September 21.Chiduwa who recently won the primary election will battle it out with Masvingo-based lawyer, Mr Derick Charamba (MDC Alliance), Mr Clemence Chavarika (NCA) and Mr Lazarus Mubango (FreeZim Congress).The Zaka parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of the incumbent Zanu-PF MP, Caston Gumbwanda, in June.In an interview, Chiduwa said he was going to emerge victorious as Zanu-PF is the only people-centred party among those contesting."People always want a political party which is people-oriented and it is only our party, Zanu-PF which has those qualities. Zaka East has always been our stronghold and that will not change."I am very optimistic that I am going to be the next MP for this constituency and I promise members that I will not fail them in doing my duties," said Chiduwa.He said the party had a major campaign rally over the weekend."As a barometer, we had a campaign rally over the weekend which attracted a bumper crowd. This obviously sent shock waves to other contestants, especially from MDC Alliance."In actual fact, there is no room for opposition politics in Zaka and the whole province of Masvingo," he said. Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial information and publicity secretary, Ronald Ndaba, said it is a foregone conclusion that the party would retain the Zaka East seat as it is a formidable political force."Holding the by-election is just a formality as the result will be obvious. No party will stand against Zanu-PF and that is the reason why you see the party winning seats, originally held by the opposition," said Ndaba."We are sure that we will give MDC Alliance and two other contesting parties a drubbing, come September 21. That is our seat and we are going to retain it without any problem."Last month, Zanu-PF trounced the MDC Alliance in the Lupane East by-election to retain the seat.