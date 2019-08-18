Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe plunged into darkness again

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has rolled back into darkness with Zesa Holdings (Zesa) re-activating the Stage Two load-shedding regime where households and businesses go for 18 hours without electricity.

Sources who spoke to a daily newspaper said the country is are getting low wattage because buying power from Eskom was expensive.

The government has an arrangement to pay US$890 000 weekly to South Africa power utility Eskom to offset an outstanding US$27 million debt and inturn receive 400 megawatts (MW) from Eskom to add to the national grid.

Energy minister Fortune Chasi last week painted a gloomy picture about the situation at Kariba Dam where the water levels continue to decrease, raising fears that the country's highest power generator might be rendered useless if the country does not receive rainfall soon.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that an acceleration in economic growth in South Africa could trigger power cuts, with state utility Eskom's fragile generation system unable to respond to increased demand for electricity.

The energy availability of Eskom's generation fleet is supposed to be as high as 80%, but is currently as low as 69%, and even a 0.1% rise in gross domestic product could result in outages, Nelisiwe Magubane, an Eskom board member, said at an event organised by Afriforesight in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The state-owned utility, which supplies about 95% of South Africa's power, has a mountain of debt and is reliant on government bailouts to remain solvent.

It is also contending with operational issues - most of its power stations are nearing retirement age and haven't been properly maintained, while the construction of two new plants are running years behind schedule and way over budget.

The country has experienced intermittent power outages - known locally as load shedding - since late 2005, a measure Eskom said was needed to prevent the national grid from collapsing.

Outages have eased over recent months largely due to the poor performance of the economy - gross domestic product slumped an annualised 3.2% in the first quarter, the biggest contraction in a decade.

"We haven't seen load shedding because demand is going south," said Mike Rossouw, an independent energy adviser. "If demand picks up tomorrow you will be seeing load shedding every day."

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Additional reporting from Bloomberg and DailyNews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC veterans chairman dies

11 mins ago | 30 Views

BREAKING: Saviour Kasukuwere acquitted of criminal charges

12 mins ago | 103 Views

UK Based Model to represent Zimbabwe at Miss Global International

46 mins ago | 46 Views

Temba Mliswa blasts ZANU PF propaganda

49 mins ago | 519 Views

Pastors' plot against Prophet Isaiah Sovi in Botswana exposed

2 hrs ago | 465 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko given ZW$1 000 bail

3 hrs ago | 2618 Views

Political freedoms are not respected in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 904 Views

Ibutho leNqama press release on Chief Ndiweni issue

3 hrs ago | 1088 Views

'Regime change!' is a desirable consequence of free elections and not a dirty phrase

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Signs of economic resuscitation rattle MDC

3 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Zanu-PF eyes Zaka by-election triumph

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Scotch cart accidents kill 3

3 hrs ago | 867 Views

Man 'kills' cousin, pretends to be an informant

3 hrs ago | 601 Views

SADC behind the new dispensation …as it adds its growing voice against illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 503 Views

'Regime change!' is a desirable consequence of free elections and not a dirty phrase

5 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mnangagwa: Reformist, corruption buster chimera

5 hrs ago | 985 Views

Chamisa's MDC fails to pay salaries

5 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Mnangagwa dragged into Mphoko, Zacc fight

5 hrs ago | 2229 Views

Mphoko, ZACC strike deal

5 hrs ago | 3239 Views

Mnangagwa denies Majonga 'love rivalry' allegations

5 hrs ago | 2914 Views

Allan Gray hopes that courts rule in Trevor Manuel's favour against Peter Moyo

5 hrs ago | 348 Views

ZANU PF youth leader attacks Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 2105 Views

Latest on MDC Masvingo mass demonstrations

6 hrs ago | 4577 Views

'Phelekezela Mphoko guarded by CIOs'

6 hrs ago | 3542 Views

Chamisa will never dance to Mnangagwa's tune

7 hrs ago | 2359 Views

'Mnangagwa threatened to kill Majonga over High school lover'

7 hrs ago | 4229 Views

Biti takes on Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 4423 Views

Andersen Global comes to Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Chief Ndiweni's dilemma: A balanced analysis

8 hrs ago | 2797 Views

Never promise anyone something you are never sure to fulfil

8 hrs ago | 686 Views

Too educated to pass the IELTS test?

8 hrs ago | 857 Views

Mnangagwa's govt frightened to the core, says Coltart

9 hrs ago | 2597 Views

West steps up pressure on Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 2741 Views

Chamisa's MDC in crisis meeting

9 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Top 5 PS2 ISOS to play with friends you can get right now

9 hrs ago | 103 Views

Man kills self over daughter's lobola

9 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Soldiers arrested for stealing scrap metal, illegal mining

9 hrs ago | 656 Views

Like Mnangagwa, Mphoko knows he will not be treated fairly

9 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Smelly Dube sues The Mirror for $1,5m

9 hrs ago | 760 Views

Nakamba's debut delay clarified

9 hrs ago | 927 Views

Ngodzo wins Player of the Month award

9 hrs ago | 209 Views

Chicken Inn forced to release Augusto

9 hrs ago | 422 Views

Lobengula clan wades into Chief Ndiweni case

9 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Murowa Diamonds swindled in aircraft purchase deal

9 hrs ago | 405 Views

Zimbabwe family food basket hits $1 684,45 mark

9 hrs ago | 561 Views

Bill ignorance irks MPs

9 hrs ago | 278 Views

Chamisa to change tact on demos

9 hrs ago | 859 Views

Man jailed for stealing at a funeral

9 hrs ago | 341 Views

Chamisa party's ex-workers eye MDC's govt grant

9 hrs ago | 200 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days