Temba Mliswa blasts ZANU PF propaganda

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago
Norton Member of Parlaiment has warned the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa to desist from using propaganda because it does not assist in the building of a nation.

Writing on Twitter Mliswa said, "A country cannot be built on propaganda, not at all! Especially through the state media. We experienced this during the RGM regime & must learn, it's wrong and it's unethical."

Mliswa added that the elected leaders must begin to work instead of relying on propaganda because the electorate will remove them in 2023.

"Zimbabweans won't remove leaders unconstitutionally, but what leaders must understand is that people are watching & will mark them through the ballot. Come 2023, they'll decide. Thus it's important for leadership to work NOW." The firebrand leader said.

ZANU PF member and Government spin doctor Nick Mangwana has been accused of trying to use the Ministry twitter handle to push government and ZANU PF propaganda.




Source - Byo24News

