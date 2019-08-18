Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Saviour Kasukuwere acquitted of criminal charges

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago | Views
Former ZANU PF Political Commissar is a free man after a High judge ruled that the magistrate who handled the case was conflicted and was used by other forces.

In a snippet judgement posted by Patrick Zhuwao on Twitter the Justice  Chitapi said the magistrate, "openly confessed that he was conducting the proceedings under pressure from certain persons. He was therefore not independent and impartial as his duties required him to be."

One Ranganai Chiwara warned Kasukuwere not to think that the current government has forgiven him.



"Mukoma even if you are Freeman please, it's high time you organise yourself and start it all again.They will always find something for you... Lacoste foot soldiers are keen and determined...the battle has not finished.All the best bhudhi," Chiwara said.

Kasukuwere who has been in court over corruption allegations fled the country in November 2017 after a bloody coup that was waged by the members of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces.



Among other crimes he was accused on parceling out land to Grace Mugabe's sister.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC veterans chairman dies

12 secs ago | 0 Views

UK Based Model to represent Zimbabwe at Miss Global International

36 mins ago | 27 Views

Temba Mliswa blasts ZANU PF propaganda

39 mins ago | 378 Views

Pastors' plot against Prophet Isaiah Sovi in Botswana exposed

2 hrs ago | 436 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko given ZW$1 000 bail

2 hrs ago | 2475 Views

Zimbabwe plunged into darkness again

2 hrs ago | 2765 Views

Political freedoms are not respected in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 853 Views

Ibutho leNqama press release on Chief Ndiweni issue

3 hrs ago | 1045 Views

'Regime change!' is a desirable consequence of free elections and not a dirty phrase

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Signs of economic resuscitation rattle MDC

3 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Zanu-PF eyes Zaka by-election triumph

3 hrs ago | 317 Views

Scotch cart accidents kill 3

3 hrs ago | 833 Views

Man 'kills' cousin, pretends to be an informant

3 hrs ago | 578 Views

SADC behind the new dispensation …as it adds its growing voice against illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 502 Views

'Regime change!' is a desirable consequence of free elections and not a dirty phrase

4 hrs ago | 342 Views

Mnangagwa: Reformist, corruption buster chimera

5 hrs ago | 978 Views

Chamisa's MDC fails to pay salaries

5 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Mnangagwa dragged into Mphoko, Zacc fight

5 hrs ago | 2199 Views

Mphoko, ZACC strike deal

5 hrs ago | 3181 Views

Mnangagwa denies Majonga 'love rivalry' allegations

5 hrs ago | 2843 Views

Allan Gray hopes that courts rule in Trevor Manuel's favour against Peter Moyo

5 hrs ago | 345 Views

ZANU PF youth leader attacks Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 2075 Views

Latest on MDC Masvingo mass demonstrations

6 hrs ago | 4521 Views

'Phelekezela Mphoko guarded by CIOs'

6 hrs ago | 3509 Views

Chamisa will never dance to Mnangagwa's tune

7 hrs ago | 2328 Views

'Mnangagwa threatened to kill Majonga over High school lover'

7 hrs ago | 4185 Views

Biti takes on Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 4401 Views

Andersen Global comes to Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Chief Ndiweni's dilemma: A balanced analysis

8 hrs ago | 2784 Views

Never promise anyone something you are never sure to fulfil

8 hrs ago | 684 Views

Too educated to pass the IELTS test?

8 hrs ago | 853 Views

Mnangagwa's govt frightened to the core, says Coltart

8 hrs ago | 2573 Views

West steps up pressure on Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 2723 Views

Chamisa's MDC in crisis meeting

9 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Top 5 PS2 ISOS to play with friends you can get right now

9 hrs ago | 103 Views

Man kills self over daughter's lobola

9 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Soldiers arrested for stealing scrap metal, illegal mining

9 hrs ago | 654 Views

Like Mnangagwa, Mphoko knows he will not be treated fairly

9 hrs ago | 998 Views

Smelly Dube sues The Mirror for $1,5m

9 hrs ago | 755 Views

Nakamba's debut delay clarified

9 hrs ago | 919 Views

Ngodzo wins Player of the Month award

9 hrs ago | 208 Views

Chicken Inn forced to release Augusto

9 hrs ago | 420 Views

Lobengula clan wades into Chief Ndiweni case

9 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Murowa Diamonds swindled in aircraft purchase deal

9 hrs ago | 404 Views

Zimbabwe family food basket hits $1 684,45 mark

9 hrs ago | 554 Views

Bill ignorance irks MPs

9 hrs ago | 277 Views

Chamisa to change tact on demos

9 hrs ago | 858 Views

Man jailed for stealing at a funeral

9 hrs ago | 340 Views

Chamisa party's ex-workers eye MDC's govt grant

9 hrs ago | 200 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days