MDC veterans chairman dies

by Ndou Paul
The MDC Veterans Activists Association chairperson has died.

Victor Zunza, a founder member of the party, collapsed and died in Mbare on Tuesday.

The cause of death has not been revealed.

Below is a statement for the MDC led by Nelson Chamisa.

The MDC family has learnt with deep shock of the passing on of Victor Zunza, the chairperson of the party's Veterans Activists Association and a gallant fighter in the country's democratic struggle.
 
Zunza, a founder member of the party, collapsed and died in Mbare on Tuesday.

The party has lost a dedicated cadre. Under his stewardship the party's Veterans Activists Association, did a lot to restore the livelihoods of survivors of political violence.  He spearheaded the rebuilding of destroyed homes and did sterling work in improving the lot for ordinary people across the country who had suffered the brutality of the Zanu PF regime.

The MDC joins the Zunza family in their moment of grief. Zunza's work had outgrown the narrow strictures of his family and the party feels it has lost a solid founding stalwart whose philanthropic work across will forever remain a statement of his unstinting dedication to the people's democratic struggle in Zimbabwe.

Our thoughts are with the Zunza family in this moment of grief. The MDC leadership will be with the Zunza family throughout this ordeal and will attend his burial in Mudzi tomorrow.

Go well, gallant son of the struggle. You will always be remembered.

MDC: Change that delivers.

Luke Tamborinyoka
Deputy National Spokesperson
Movement for Democratic Change

Source - Byo24News

