News / National
UZ publishes list of students allocated campus accommodation
3 hrs ago | Views
The University of Zimbabwe has released the full list of all students who were legally and procedurally allocated campus accommodation for the new semester that starts on 26 August 2019. The list is available on the University website at www.uz.ac.zw and is for the following halls of residence.
CARR SAUNDERS Applicants and Occupants
Manfred Hodson Applicants and Occupants
Medical School Hostel Applicants and Occupants
New Complex 1 Applicants and Occupants
New Complex 2 Applicants and Occupants
New Complex 3 Applicants and Occupants
New Complex 4 Applicants and Occupants
New Complex 5 Applicants and Occupants
New Hall Applicants and Occupants
Swinton Applicants and Occupants
Students who were allocated University accommodation through illegal and clandestine means have no accommodation and are naturally excluded from the list. The University is encouraging such students to come forward and report their cases.
A special desk to entertain such reports has been established as follows:
Venue: Great Hall, UZ Main Campus
Dates: Wednesday, 21 August 2019 to Friday, 23 August 2019
Time: 0800 hours to 1630 hours (Wednesday and Thursday) 0800 hours to 1200 hours (Friday)
CARR SAUNDERS Applicants and Occupants
Manfred Hodson Applicants and Occupants
Medical School Hostel Applicants and Occupants
New Complex 1 Applicants and Occupants
New Complex 2 Applicants and Occupants
New Complex 3 Applicants and Occupants
New Complex 4 Applicants and Occupants
New Complex 5 Applicants and Occupants
New Hall Applicants and Occupants
Swinton Applicants and Occupants
Students who were allocated University accommodation through illegal and clandestine means have no accommodation and are naturally excluded from the list. The University is encouraging such students to come forward and report their cases.
Venue: Great Hall, UZ Main Campus
Dates: Wednesday, 21 August 2019 to Friday, 23 August 2019
Time: 0800 hours to 1630 hours (Wednesday and Thursday) 0800 hours to 1200 hours (Friday)
Source - Byo24NEWS