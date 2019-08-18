UZ publishes list of students allocated campus accommodation

News / National

by Ndou Paul

CARR SAUNDERS Applicants and Occupants

Manfred Hodson Applicants and Occupants

Medical School Hostel Applicants and Occupants

New Complex 1 Applicants and Occupants

New Complex 2 Applicants and Occupants

New Complex 3 Applicants and Occupants

New Complex 4 Applicants and Occupants

New Complex 5 Applicants and Occupants

New Hall Applicants and Occupants

Swinton Applicants and Occupants