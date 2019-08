UZ publishes list of students allocated campus accommodation

News / National

by Ndou Paul

The University of Zimbabwe has released the full list of all students who were legally and procedurally allocated campus accommodation for the new semester that starts on 26 August 2019. The list is available on the University website at www.uz.ac.zw and is for the following halls of residence.Students who were allocated University accommodation through illegal and clandestine means have no accommodation and are naturally excluded from the list. The University is encouraging such students to come forward and report their cases.A special desk to entertain such reports has been established as follows:Venue: Great Hall, UZ Main CampusDates: Wednesday, 21 August 2019 to Friday, 23 August 2019Time: 0800 hours to 1630 hours (Wednesday and Thursday) 0800 hours to 1200 hours (Friday)