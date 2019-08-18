Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zec calls on residents to register as voters

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba has urged citizens to register to vote so that their constituencies are not affected by delimitation processes in 2022.

Delimitation is the process of dividing the country into constituencies and wards for the purpose of elections of persons to constituency seats in the National Assembly and of councillors to local authority.

Once every ten years, on date or within a period fixed by the commission so as to fall as soon as possible after a population census, ZEC must conduct a delimitation of the electoral boundaries .  

Speaking on the side-lines of the commission's strategic meeting in Bulawayo, Justice Chigumba said citizens need to register to vote so that their constituencies are not downsized.

"Please go and register to vote, it might affect your constituency boundaries when de-limitations are done, if you are less than 20 000 in your constituency then your constituency will be downsized," she said.

Chigumba said delimitation process would begin soon after the 2022 national census..

"The constitution stipulates that we can only de-limit after a census, now if the census is due in 2022, we all know that the process will not take than 12 months to be done from experience from previous census.

"So that means we will probably get up to 2023 before the census is even finished and it will be unconstitutional for the election not to take place in 2023, so the questions that we were introspecting on are the following, does it necessitate a change of the constitution to divorce a census from de-limitation.

"If it necessitates a change in the constitution what do we want that provision in the constitution to be replaced with.

"In other words, if we are not going to use the number of people born in Zimbabwe in a census, what criteria are we going to use, can we use the number of registered voters as a replacement criteria and if we do that what is the scientific method of calculation that we should use, these are the things that we were discussing and introspecting on as a commission," said Justice Chigumba .

"At the moment what we were discussing was probably a formula on the lines of number of registered voters which is something like 5.6 million divided by 210 constituencies as you know constituencies are entrenched in the constitution.

"That will give us a figure around 24 000, can we use that figure to delimit constituencies to say each constituency need to have minimum number of so many registered voters in order to attain so many seats.

"If we do that will that have a domanial effect, a replica effect on other provisions of the constitution and the electoral aspect because as you know in Zimbabwe its not compulsory to register to vote."

Chigumba said the commission is running out of time to wait for an omnibus bill.

"I understand there is something called an omnibus bill which will encompass not only electoral reforms but also political and other reforms.

"Because if we talk about delimitation, we really don't have time to wait for an omnibus bill which might take forever being debated on, in Parliament and so on. We have asked the task force to look at whether or not shorter bill can not be made just to deal with those aspects that need urgent changes," she said.

Source - cite

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Jonathan moyo spends sleepless nights thinking of Mugabe

10 mins ago | 15 Views

'Nelson Chamisa exposes Mnangagwa'

25 mins ago | 196 Views

SADC cannot be entrusted with resolving the political crisis in Zimbabwe

58 mins ago | 160 Views

MDC Alliance's Mutare demo banned

3 hrs ago | 563 Views

Mawarire's freedom bid dismissed

3 hrs ago | 1020 Views

MDC shona leadership brutalised in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 1505 Views

UZ publishes list of students allocated campus accommodation

3 hrs ago | 1171 Views

MDC veterans chairman dies

4 hrs ago | 1763 Views

BREAKING: Saviour Kasukuwere acquitted of criminal charges

4 hrs ago | 4304 Views

UK Based Model to represent Zimbabwe at Miss Global International

4 hrs ago | 457 Views

Temba Mliswa blasts ZANU PF propaganda

4 hrs ago | 3318 Views

Pastors' plot against Prophet Isaiah Sovi in Botswana exposed

5 hrs ago | 845 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko given ZW$1 000 bail

6 hrs ago | 4197 Views

Zimbabwe plunged into darkness again

6 hrs ago | 4919 Views

Political freedoms are not respected in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Ibutho leNqama press release on Chief Ndiweni issue

7 hrs ago | 1490 Views

'Regime change!' is a desirable consequence of free elections and not a dirty phrase

7 hrs ago | 372 Views

Signs of economic resuscitation rattle MDC

7 hrs ago | 1713 Views

Zanu-PF eyes Zaka by-election triumph

7 hrs ago | 417 Views

Scotch cart accidents kill 3

7 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Man 'kills' cousin, pretends to be an informant

7 hrs ago | 846 Views

SADC behind the new dispensation …as it adds its growing voice against illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 556 Views

'Regime change!' is a desirable consequence of free elections and not a dirty phrase

8 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mnangagwa: Reformist, corruption buster chimera

9 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Chamisa's MDC fails to pay salaries

9 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Mnangagwa dragged into Mphoko, Zacc fight

9 hrs ago | 2583 Views

Mphoko, ZACC strike deal

9 hrs ago | 3871 Views

Mnangagwa denies Majonga 'love rivalry' allegations

9 hrs ago | 4307 Views

Allan Gray hopes that courts rule in Trevor Manuel's favour against Peter Moyo

9 hrs ago | 400 Views

ZANU PF youth leader attacks Jonathan Moyo

10 hrs ago | 2568 Views

Latest on MDC Masvingo mass demonstrations

10 hrs ago | 5396 Views

'Phelekezela Mphoko guarded by CIOs'

10 hrs ago | 3910 Views

Chamisa will never dance to Mnangagwa's tune

11 hrs ago | 3023 Views

'Mnangagwa threatened to kill Majonga over High school lover'

11 hrs ago | 5052 Views

Biti takes on Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 4971 Views

Andersen Global comes to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Chief Ndiweni's dilemma: A balanced analysis

12 hrs ago | 3236 Views

Never promise anyone something you are never sure to fulfil

12 hrs ago | 720 Views

Too educated to pass the IELTS test?

12 hrs ago | 918 Views

Mnangagwa's govt frightened to the core, says Coltart

12 hrs ago | 2810 Views

West steps up pressure on Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 3140 Views

Chamisa's MDC in crisis meeting

12 hrs ago | 1806 Views

Top 5 PS2 ISOS to play with friends you can get right now

12 hrs ago | 110 Views

Man kills self over daughter's lobola

13 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Soldiers arrested for stealing scrap metal, illegal mining

13 hrs ago | 719 Views

Like Mnangagwa, Mphoko knows he will not be treated fairly

13 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Smelly Dube sues The Mirror for $1,5m

13 hrs ago | 839 Views

Nakamba's debut delay clarified

13 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Ngodzo wins Player of the Month award

13 hrs ago | 222 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days