Mawarire's freedom bid dismissed

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A Harare magistrate has dismissed an application for refusal of further remand by political activist, Pastor Evan Mawarire, trade unionists Peter Mutasa and Japhet Moyo who are facing charges of allegedly trying to subvert a constitutionally elected government.

It is the state's case that on 14 January this year, Mawarire and his co-accused Mutasa posted a video which went viral on social media inciting violence while Moyo is being charged with participating in a violent demonstration of the same day which resulted in the damage property worth millions of dollars and loss of lives.

Meanwhile, a 55 year old woman Lucia Rugonye has appeared in court facing charges of attempted murder after she poured hot water on her 17 year old housemaid Muchanyara Chaorongwa after a misunderstanding.

Chaorongwa was rescued by passers-by who took her to the hospital for medication after which she made a police report.

In another case, judgment has been postponed in the case of Godfrey Utsiwegota who is facing charges of allegedly assaulting his former-girlfriend Ashley Shashi Moyo, the daughter of Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Obadiah Moyo.

Harare magistrate Learnmore Mapiye postponed the case to Friday saying he did not have enough time to write down the judgment after the state made its submissions on the day of ruling.

Utsiwegota is accused of assaulting Moyo at Pabloz Night Club in Harare until she became unconscious with medical reports showing that she sustained back and leg injuries.

Source - zbc

