'Nelson Chamisa exposes Mnangagwa'

by Mandla Ndlovu
28 secs ago
MDC leader Nelson Chamisahas exposed President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a brutal dictator who closes space for democratic forces journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has said.

Chin'ono was commenting on the recent probation order stopping the MDC from holding a demonstration in the Manicaland city of Mutare.

Said Chin'ono, "Police has denied Mutare citizens the right to march. What Nelson chamisa has successfully done with these prohibition notices, is to expose Mnangagwa to be a dictator, he has put back Zimbabwe on the global news agenda. He has proved that State institutions are partisan & captured!"


Mutare police are the fifth to ban the MDC demonstrations after Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo and Gweru police did the same.

MDCahas been urged by its supporters to provide leadership that will lead to a better Zimbabwe.

However one social media @PKoteni said, "U expose then wat. How will that help the odinary person suffering these zanupf injustices. Munenge mapererwawo imi. The masses need a leader who can guide them to their freedom not just exposing what they already know."




Source - Byo24News

