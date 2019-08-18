Latest update on Chief Ndiweni case

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Efforts to get a bail pending appeal for jailed Nhlambaloyi Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni has been struck by delayals after the legal team handling the case failed to access the magistrate court record so that they can use it to lodge the appeal.Reports coming from the courts indicate that the legal team has been waiting for the record since Monday but they were told that the record is still being transcribed.The legal team said it is expectant that the bail pending appeal will be successfully lodged on Friday.Chief Ndiweni who is a former auditor for Waltham Forest council in the United Kingdom was sentenced to 24 months' imprisonment, of which six months was conditionally suspended while the 23 villagers were sentenced to 24 months' imprisonment but spared jail after a magistrate ordered them to perform 525 hours of community service.They were charged with malicious damage to property.Handing down the judgment magistrate Gladmore Mushove said, "Him as a chief, there should be disparity in the manner in which he is treated in this case and his subjects. This case was committed in a barbaric manner. It's actually shocking that in this modern society, a chief can apply such punishment on his subjects."