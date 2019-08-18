Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Latest update on Chief Ndiweni case

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 mins ago | Views
Efforts to get a bail pending appeal for jailed Nhlambaloyi Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni has been struck by delayals after the legal team handling the case failed to access the magistrate court record so that they can use it to lodge the appeal.

Reports coming from the courts indicate that the legal team has been waiting for the record since Monday but they were told that the record is still being transcribed.

The legal team said it is expectant that the bail pending appeal will be successfully lodged on Friday.

Chief Ndiweni who is a former auditor for Waltham Forest council in the United Kingdom was sentenced to 24 months' imprisonment, of which six months was conditionally suspended while the 23 villagers were sentenced to 24 months' imprisonment but spared jail after a magistrate ordered them to perform 525 hours of community service.

They were charged with malicious damage to property.

Handing down the judgment magistrate Gladmore Mushove said, "Him as a chief, there should be disparity in the manner in which he is treated in this case and his subjects. This case was committed in a barbaric manner. It's actually shocking that in this modern society, a chief can apply such punishment on his subjects."




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Jonathan moyo spends sleepless nights thinking of Mugabe

39 mins ago | 234 Views

'Nelson Chamisa exposes Mnangagwa'

54 mins ago | 643 Views

SADC cannot be entrusted with resolving the political crisis in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 301 Views

MDC Alliance's Mutare demo banned

3 hrs ago | 640 Views

Mawarire's freedom bid dismissed

3 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Zec calls on residents to register as voters

3 hrs ago | 448 Views

MDC shona leadership brutalised in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 1760 Views

UZ publishes list of students allocated campus accommodation

4 hrs ago | 1335 Views

MDC veterans chairman dies

4 hrs ago | 1863 Views

BREAKING: Saviour Kasukuwere acquitted of criminal charges

4 hrs ago | 4587 Views

UK Based Model to represent Zimbabwe at Miss Global International

5 hrs ago | 518 Views

Temba Mliswa blasts ZANU PF propaganda

5 hrs ago | 3532 Views

Pastors' plot against Prophet Isaiah Sovi in Botswana exposed

6 hrs ago | 861 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko given ZW$1 000 bail

7 hrs ago | 4268 Views

Zimbabwe plunged into darkness again

7 hrs ago | 5008 Views

Political freedoms are not respected in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Ibutho leNqama press release on Chief Ndiweni issue

7 hrs ago | 1520 Views

'Regime change!' is a desirable consequence of free elections and not a dirty phrase

7 hrs ago | 386 Views

Signs of economic resuscitation rattle MDC

7 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Zanu-PF eyes Zaka by-election triumph

7 hrs ago | 424 Views

Scotch cart accidents kill 3

7 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Man 'kills' cousin, pretends to be an informant

7 hrs ago | 872 Views

SADC behind the new dispensation …as it adds its growing voice against illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 558 Views

'Regime change!' is a desirable consequence of free elections and not a dirty phrase

9 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mnangagwa: Reformist, corruption buster chimera

9 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Chamisa's MDC fails to pay salaries

9 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Mnangagwa dragged into Mphoko, Zacc fight

9 hrs ago | 2613 Views

Mphoko, ZACC strike deal

9 hrs ago | 3942 Views

Mnangagwa denies Majonga 'love rivalry' allegations

9 hrs ago | 4487 Views

Allan Gray hopes that courts rule in Trevor Manuel's favour against Peter Moyo

9 hrs ago | 404 Views

ZANU PF youth leader attacks Jonathan Moyo

10 hrs ago | 2636 Views

Latest on MDC Masvingo mass demonstrations

10 hrs ago | 5434 Views

'Phelekezela Mphoko guarded by CIOs'

10 hrs ago | 3938 Views

Chamisa will never dance to Mnangagwa's tune

11 hrs ago | 3080 Views

'Mnangagwa threatened to kill Majonga over High school lover'

11 hrs ago | 5130 Views

Biti takes on Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 5023 Views

Andersen Global comes to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Chief Ndiweni's dilemma: A balanced analysis

12 hrs ago | 3273 Views

Never promise anyone something you are never sure to fulfil

12 hrs ago | 723 Views

Too educated to pass the IELTS test?

12 hrs ago | 928 Views

Mnangagwa's govt frightened to the core, says Coltart

13 hrs ago | 2828 Views

West steps up pressure on Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 3187 Views

Chamisa's MDC in crisis meeting

13 hrs ago | 1819 Views

Top 5 PS2 ISOS to play with friends you can get right now

13 hrs ago | 111 Views

Man kills self over daughter's lobola

13 hrs ago | 1761 Views

Soldiers arrested for stealing scrap metal, illegal mining

13 hrs ago | 723 Views

Like Mnangagwa, Mphoko knows he will not be treated fairly

13 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Smelly Dube sues The Mirror for $1,5m

13 hrs ago | 848 Views

Nakamba's debut delay clarified

13 hrs ago | 1111 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days