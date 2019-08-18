Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Eskom not responsible for current Zimbabwe power cuts

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
South African power utility Eskom says it is not responsible for the power outages being experienced in Zimbabwe, saying it is supplying 400MW to the southern African country as agreed.

After experiencing improved power supply following a power deal with Eskom, Zimbabwe has now been hit by increased load shedding since Friday last week, with Zimbabweans taking to social media to question the Eskom deal.

"Rumor says we haven't honored our@Eskom_SA debt payment plan hence we hav bin cut off & so, ZESA only managed 2 giv us a wik on stage 1 but has gone back to stage 3. The situation has gone-UP to another level, [sic]" Tweeted one user.

User @Benjie Maisiri added: "nothing have improved u are misleading us ..zesa comes bac at 11 pm ..are we really getting e 400Mw from Eskom..or ey sre giving us rtgs warts..or e opposition is stealing our electricity since ey wants stole police and army uniforms." [sic]

Eskom has, however, said it is not behind the increased power cuts.



"Kindly direct your query to ZESA. We have been supplying power as per their requirements up to a maximum of 400MW," said Eskom in response to Fin24.

The Zimbabwean Ministry of Information, meanwhile, responded to critics on social media, saying additional power imports from Mozambique were on the cards.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - fin24

