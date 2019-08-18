Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zahara to ignite Mzansi Festival UK 1st Edition

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Festival goers in the UK are set for a treat as the 2019 edition of the Mzansi Festival set for Saturday 24 August at Willen Lake in Milton Keynes approaches, with a variety of musical acts and activities on the bill at the summer event.

The festival which is in its first edition in the UK will be graced by various leading musical artists who are primed to thrill audiences at the family friendly show. The organisers said that all preparations are in place and all that is left is for the people to come and enjoy the show.

"We are promising fireworks at Mzansi Festival with a stellar line up of performers that include Zahara and Jezile, just to mention a few. All preparations are in place and we cannot wait to get started," said Chuma Ndwandwa who is the event director.

"This is a family friendly show that celebrates South African culture and there is something for everyone, from live performances, great music, networking and a wide selection of South African cuisine, not forgetting gift bags and various other treats."

The weather in the UK at this time of the year is full of sunny skies and the Mzansi Fetsival provides a perfect opportunity for some merry making for the whole family with entertainment at a premium with the show powered by Flokshin Entertainment and backed by a strong line-up of sponsors.

Some of the sponsors include Diaspora Insurance who offer life assurance cover, funeral and repatriation services bereaved families in the diaspora, Express Links Money Transfer who offer financial and remittance services from the UK to Africa, as well as Brand South Africa whose main objective is the marketing of South Africa in attracting tourism and investment. Coventry based law firm, BHB Law who offer legal services within the UK, specializing in immigration law are also sponsoring. Icebolethu Funerals UK who provide funeral services and policies in the diaspora, make up the rest of the sponsors.

Artists who will perform include Loliwe hit-maker Zahara, who is no stranger to enthralling audiences at festivals, with her singing prowess and guitar strumming talents acknowledged far and wide. Also on the bill are wheel spinners and DJ's such as DJ Gukwa, DJ Scamto, DJ logic as well as Zimbabwean singer and rapper Tytan who is currently riding high with his latest single called Pamha.

Holly Rey, Levi Love and Asanda Jezile also provide some diversity in the line-up at the highly anticipated show that is likely to have a projected large turnout considering the popularity of the performers and appreciation of South African art and culture in the UK.


Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Eskom not responsible for current Zimbabwe power cuts

2 hrs ago | 522 Views

Magistrate frustrates Chief Ndiweni's bail application

3 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Jonathan Moyo spend sleepless nights thinking of Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2570 Views

'Nelson Chamisa exposes Mnangagwa'

4 hrs ago | 2670 Views

SADC cannot be entrusted with resolving the political crisis in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 638 Views

MDC Alliance's Mutare demo banned

6 hrs ago | 791 Views

Mawarire's freedom bid dismissed

6 hrs ago | 1808 Views

Zec calls on residents to register as voters

6 hrs ago | 572 Views

MDC shona leadership brutalised in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 2181 Views

UZ publishes list of students allocated campus accommodation

6 hrs ago | 1608 Views

MDC veterans chairman dies

7 hrs ago | 2011 Views

BREAKING: Saviour Kasukuwere acquitted of criminal charges

7 hrs ago | 5315 Views

UK Based Model to represent Zimbabwe at Miss Global International

8 hrs ago | 817 Views

Temba Mliswa blasts ZANU PF propaganda

8 hrs ago | 4101 Views

Pastors' plot against Prophet Isaiah Sovi in Botswana exposed

9 hrs ago | 897 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko given ZW$1 000 bail

9 hrs ago | 4468 Views

Zimbabwe plunged into darkness again

10 hrs ago | 5294 Views

Political freedoms are not respected in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Ibutho leNqama press release on Chief Ndiweni issue

10 hrs ago | 1599 Views

'Regime change!' is a desirable consequence of free elections and not a dirty phrase

10 hrs ago | 394 Views

Signs of economic resuscitation rattle MDC

10 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Zanu-PF eyes Zaka by-election triumph

10 hrs ago | 440 Views

Scotch cart accidents kill 3

10 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Man 'kills' cousin, pretends to be an informant

10 hrs ago | 931 Views

SADC behind the new dispensation …as it adds its growing voice against illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 565 Views

'Regime change!' is a desirable consequence of free elections and not a dirty phrase

11 hrs ago | 373 Views

Mnangagwa: Reformist, corruption buster chimera

12 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Chamisa's MDC fails to pay salaries

12 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Mnangagwa dragged into Mphoko, Zacc fight

12 hrs ago | 2697 Views

Mphoko, ZACC strike deal

12 hrs ago | 4132 Views

Mnangagwa denies Majonga 'love rivalry' allegations

12 hrs ago | 4989 Views

Allan Gray hopes that courts rule in Trevor Manuel's favour against Peter Moyo

12 hrs ago | 419 Views

ZANU PF youth leader attacks Jonathan Moyo

13 hrs ago | 2758 Views

Latest on MDC Masvingo mass demonstrations

13 hrs ago | 5617 Views

'Phelekezela Mphoko guarded by CIOs'

13 hrs ago | 4077 Views

Chamisa will never dance to Mnangagwa's tune

14 hrs ago | 3250 Views

'Mnangagwa threatened to kill Majonga over High school lover'

14 hrs ago | 5375 Views

Biti takes on Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 5194 Views

Andersen Global comes to Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Chief Ndiweni's dilemma: A balanced analysis

15 hrs ago | 3489 Views

Never promise anyone something you are never sure to fulfil

15 hrs ago | 729 Views

Too educated to pass the IELTS test?

15 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mnangagwa's govt frightened to the core, says Coltart

15 hrs ago | 2902 Views

West steps up pressure on Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 3327 Views

Chamisa's MDC in crisis meeting

16 hrs ago | 1868 Views

Top 5 PS2 ISOS to play with friends you can get right now

16 hrs ago | 114 Views

Man kills self over daughter's lobola

16 hrs ago | 1796 Views

Soldiers arrested for stealing scrap metal, illegal mining

16 hrs ago | 742 Views

Like Mnangagwa, Mphoko knows he will not be treated fairly

16 hrs ago | 1076 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days