Comedian Gonyeti abductued and tortured

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Bustoptv TV Comedian Samantha Kureya a.k.a. Gonyeti was abducted from her home by unidentified masked men with AK47 assault rifles on Wednesday night, reports from Harare have said.It is said that the armed men stormed her house in Mufakose and beat up her family.Lawyer Douglas Coltart later posted on Twitter that, "Samantha has been located and she is with her brother and police from Marimba police station. Unfortunately, she was severely beaten and the extent of injuries is yet to be ascertained. This unwarranted and illegal abduction is just shameful."The abduction of Gonyeti comes during a time when there have been alleged state sponsored abductions and crackdown on human rights activists across the country.In Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Tinashe Kambaram said "I was abducted on Sunday and tortured before having his dreadlocks shaved with a bottle."Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono asked Minister of Arts Kirsty Coventry what she was going to do with the abduction report."Gonyeti is a comedian, an artist at Bustop TV. She was abducted by gunmen, beaten up, tortured & dumped. What has this country come to? Kirsty Coventry, you are the Arts cabinet minister, we will not get ahead of you, let us wait and see what you will do! This is absolutely tragic."