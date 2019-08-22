Phelekezela Mphoko exposes ZANU PF killing secret?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former ZPRA Commander and the country's Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko has made the nation aware of one of the killing strategies that is used by the state on arrest political activists analyst have said.Recently Mphoko is allegedly to have refused to appear at a Police station with his lawyer Zibusiso Ncube saying they had got intelligence that he might be injected with poison."My client fears for his life and he believes that people are out to abduct him and cause danger to his life by injecting him with a lethal poison. So he is saying he wants to appear before a court and answer whatever he has to answer before the court," Ncube said.Speaking to this publication political analyst Fortune Mlalazi said, "The revelations by Mphoko are an endorsement to what people have always suspected that when political activists are arrested some are injected with lethal poison in prison. It has always been a rumour that was treated as pub talk but now that a Russian trained liberation war Commander, former member of the Central Intelligence Organisation diplomatic desk, and former Vice President of the country has told us what happens in those prisons we as citizens must take that serious and know the kind of state that presides over us."You will recall also that when Mnangagwa fled from trhe country he feared being killed. All in all this shows us that many people who have died aftyer being jailed may have been victims of the state itself."Mphoko was granted $1000 bail in Wednesday when he appeared before the magistrate court in Bulawayo charged with defeating the course of justice of alternative criminal abuse of office.