PHOTOS: Guns fired at MDC MP's house

by Mandla Ndlovu

The MDC Secretary General Charlton Hwende has alleged that some unknown person fired guns at the house of MDC MP Catson Matewu on Wednesday night.Said Hwende, "Bullets were fired at the House of our Marondera MP Hon Matewu last night. Most of our MPs and party leaders are now targets of Abduction."On the same night Comedian Gonyeti was abducted and tortured by men wielding guns and she was dumped at a police station.There has been an increase in activists who are been abducted and tortured all over the country in the recent past.