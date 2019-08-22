Bulawayo woman killed in United Kingdom

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Celebrated former radio presenter Ezra Tshisa Sibanda has posted on social media that a Bulawayo woman was allegedly killed by her husband in the United Kingdom.Posting on Wednesday Sibanda said, "A Zimbabwean woman who grew up in Mpopoma, the lovely Linda Vilika, has been murdered allegedly by her husband. Murder probe has been launched after a woman was found stabbed to death in a broad daylight horror attack."Sibanda added that the suspect was arrested after the police discovered that the woman succumbed to multiple stab wounds."The 41-year-old was declared dead at the scene in the sleepy village of Great Saling, Essex, at around 2.45pm yesterday. A man, 42, was arrested on suspicion of murder but is currently in hospital after falling ill. Cops scrambled to the village discovered the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds."A cordon and forensic tent is now in place and police are appealing for information. Forensic officers were also seen today emerging from a small rented flat. An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman's death and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and heard or saw anything suspicious."