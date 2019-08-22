Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Rule of law is for us, claims Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
22 Aug 2019 at 07:28hrs | Views
Zimbabwe's rule of law is sacrosanct and not tailored to please other countries or one particular group of people but all citizens, the President has said.

President Mnangagwa said the law is there for the good of the country and all citizens and organisations operating in the country should abide by the law regardless of their standing.

He said this while responding to European Union (EU) Head of Delegation Mr Timo Olkkonen, who sought to smuggle issues of human rights abuse during the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and National Prosecuting Authority Anti-Corruption Awareness Campaign launch in Harare yesterday.

Diverting from his prepared keynote address, President Mnangagwa shot back saying: "Your Excellency (Mr Olkkonen) you referred to human rights. However, this platform was for corruption. May I urge civil society to restrict themselves to their mandate.

"The rule of law observance is not needed for the purposes of pleasing other countries, we need it because it is proper for ourselves."

Mr Olkkonen had spoken in support of MDC-Alliance supporters who took to the streets to demonstrate, despite a police Prohibition Order which was upheld by the High Court. President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic had created democratic space which should not be abused.

"The Second Republic has brought about enhanced democratic space, it is for the good of our people. The few who abuse the democratic space, the rule of law will apply," he said.

During his speech, Mr Olkkonen had claimed there were recent developments in Zimbabwe that brought constitutionalism and the respect for the rule of law into question.

"People's civic rights, such as the right of assembly, and the right to peacefully demonstrate and petition and also the right to due legal processes when suspected of crimes must be respected. Zimbabwe must show that it genuinely has made a break from the past," he said.

On Tuesday, Government hit back at Western countries after they issued a statement which appeared to condone violent behaviour of the Zimbabwean opposition, while condemning authorities' stance against lawlessness.

Government described a statement issued by Heads of Mission of the Delegation of the European Union (EU), France, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Romania, Sweden and the United Kingdom, and the Heads of Mission of Australia, Canada and the United States of America as portraying "intrusive and judgmental attitude".

Last Friday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) dispersed groups of MDC-Alliance supporters who took to the streets to demonstrate, despite a police Prohibition Order which was upheld by the High Court.

The opposition had applied to hold a demonstration on August 16 in Harare, while other demonstrations — seen as a way to unseat the constitutional Government through lawlessness — were slated for other cities and towns, but authorities turned the application down.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

51 mins ago | 178 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

51 mins ago | 237 Views

The science of winning by-elections

52 mins ago | 74 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

53 mins ago | 94 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

53 mins ago | 86 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

54 mins ago | 146 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

54 mins ago | 30 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

1 hr ago | 95 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

2 hrs ago | 437 Views

How to think in Dark Times

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

2 hrs ago | 444 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 594 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

14 hrs ago | 1922 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

14 hrs ago | 5984 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

14 hrs ago | 1260 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

15 hrs ago | 12429 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

17 hrs ago | 3811 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

17 hrs ago | 2815 Views

PSL results

17 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

17 hrs ago | 3796 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

18 hrs ago | 2444 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 18064 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

19 hrs ago | 4720 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

19 hrs ago | 6221 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days