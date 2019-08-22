Latest News Editor's Choice


25 new buses for civil servants launched

by Staff reporter
22 Aug 2019 at 07:29hrs | Views
President Mnangagwa yesterday launched 25 new buses for civil servants as part of measures to improve their conditions of service.

The launch of the buses followed that of the Public Service Commission Strategic Plan at the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT). The President said Government will continue addressing the plight of civil servants.

"We have just witnessed the launch of the PSC buses that add to the existing 58 buses. This is part of our scheme to give non-monetary benefits to the public servants. "Besides these buses, we are also giving other non-monetary benefits like residential stands. I urge the commuters and the drivers to take care of these buses," President Mnangagwa said. The majority of the buses will be distributed to Harare and Bulawayo.

"We have another programme where we are bring in buses of a similar nature for the general public and a few weeks ago I launched a batch of 47 buses and in a few weeks I would be launching some more," he added.

The President said Government would continue engaging other private players to ensure the country has an efficient public transport service. During the launch of the Strategic Plan the President thanked the civil servants for their patience.

"Let me express my Government's sincere gratitude to the civil servants, for their patience and perseverance during these challenging times as we implement our economic reforms.

"I reassure you that Government will continue to improve your conditions of service," President Mnangagwa said.

Source - the herald

